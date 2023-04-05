Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is on Wednesday briefing parliament on the exemption granted to Eskom.
The DA briefed its lawyers and plans to take legal action against the Treasury’s decision to exempt Eskom from disclosing its wasteful, irregular and fruitless expenditure.
DA spokesperson for finance Dion George told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the party's lawyers were looking into the legal framework in preparation for a legal challenge it plans to lodge.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Enoch Godongwana briefs parliament on exemption granted to Eskom
