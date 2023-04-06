Bleak outlook for DA multi-party coalition's numbers as councillor resigns

This comes just days before the multi-party coalition is expected to table a motion of no confidence against the speaker and lone-seat ATM member Mncedi Ndzwanana, who was elected through the support of the ANC/EFF/minority alliance.

The 213 seat council, with the multi-party coalition once boasting a majority of 109 councillors that saw Brink to victory, now remains in a critical condition which might see the failure of their announced attempt at removing Ndzwanana.

The multi-party coalition is also expected to table and pass an adjustment budget for the remainder of the financial year and an interim budget.

In addition to the motion of no confidence tabled against Ndzwanana, the multi-party coalition filed urgent court papers to remove council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana.

Despite the alliance's victory at installing Ndzwanana, they were defeated in a subsequent mayoral election, which saw the DA's Cilliers Brink become mayor of the capital city.

After Brink's election, the ANC/EFF alliance warned the multiparty coalition against attempting to topple the speaker, saying there would be upheaval and chaos should it dare to do so.

Despite the warnings, the coalition forged ahead with a motion of no confidence and approached the courts, citing the speaker's refusal to call council meetings to hear the motion against him and adopt budgets.

This follows a petition submitted to Ndzwanana's office to compel him to call the meetings at the behest of the DA coalition, which the speaker ignored, resulting in the legal action.

The resignation of the ward councillor places the multi-party coalition in a vulnerable position, which cannot be filled by a party letter to the IEC declaring the filling of the vacancy as done with a proportional representative [PR] councillor.

The ward will effectively have to go to by-elections in order to elect a new replacement and representative to fill that role in council - which is highly unlikely to take place before the council scheduled to remove the speaker and adopt budgets the following day.