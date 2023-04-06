Politics

Bleak outlook for DA multi-party coalition's numbers as councillor resigns

06 April 2023 - 18:33
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
A City of Tshwane council meeting at Tshwane House. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The DA multi-party coalition's numbers in Tshwane has been compromised following the resignation of a DA councillor in the city.

City manager Johann Mettler has confirmed that he has communicated a vacancy of ward 83 councillor Francois Bekker to Gauteng IEC. 

The letter, which TimesLIVE has seen, states that the local government municipal structures act stipulates that 'a councillor ought to vacate office during a term of office if that councillor is no longer qualified to be a councillor.'

DA multiparty coalition heads to court to remove Tshwane council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana

The DA multi-party coalition in Tshwane has filed urgent court papers to remove council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana.
Politics
6 hours ago

This comes just days before the multi-party coalition is expected to table a motion of no confidence against the speaker and lone-seat ATM member Mncedi Ndzwanana, who was elected through the support of the ANC/EFF/minority alliance. 

The 213 seat council, with the multi-party coalition once boasting a majority of 109 councillors that saw Brink to victory, now remains in a critical condition which might see the failure of their announced attempt at removing Ndzwanana.

The multi-party coalition is also expected to table and pass an adjustment budget for the remainder of the financial year and an interim budget.

In addition to the motion of no confidence tabled against Ndzwanana, the multi-party coalition filed urgent court papers to remove council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana.

Despite the alliance's victory at installing Ndzwanana, they were defeated in a subsequent mayoral election, which saw the DA's Cilliers Brink become mayor of the capital city.

After Brink's election, the ANC/EFF alliance warned the multiparty coalition against attempting to topple the speaker, saying there would be upheaval and chaos should it dare to do so.

Despite the warnings, the coalition forged ahead with a motion of no confidence and approached the courts, citing the speaker's refusal to call council meetings to hear the motion against him and adopt budgets.

This follows a petition submitted to Ndzwanana's office to compel him to call the meetings at the behest of the DA coalition, which the speaker ignored, resulting in the legal action.

The resignation of the ward councillor places the multi-party coalition in a vulnerable position, which cannot be filled by a party letter to the IEC declaring the filling of the vacancy as done with a proportional representative [PR] councillor.

The ward will effectively have to go to by-elections in order to elect a new replacement and representative to fill that role in council - which is highly unlikely to take place before the council scheduled to remove the speaker and adopt budgets the following day.

READ MORE:

'Loss for ANC': ActionSA axes two Tshwane councillors for defying party line

ActionSA has terminated the membership of two of its Tshwane councillors after an investigation into how they allegedly defied the party line and ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

ActionSA lays bribery charges, alleges vote-buying in Tshwane

ActionSA PR councillor Kgosietsile Kgosiemang said he was approached by a DoP councillor at a shisanyama in Centurion and offered more than R1m to ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
