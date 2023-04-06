Politics

Ekurhuleni swears in EFF Mayco members while ANC is a no-show

06 April 2023 - 18:06
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
The five mayoral committee members and speaker of Ekurhuleni municipality, who are all red berets members.
Image: Supplied

Members of the Ekurhuleni mayoral committee (Mayco) were sworn in on Thursday.

The five MMCs belong to the EFF while the rest of the mayoral committee, tipped to be ANC deployees, did not pitch.

This follows the ousting of DA mayor Tania Campbell last week, after which the AIC's Sivuyile Ngodwana was elected into office hours later.

DA's Tania Campbell ousted as Ekurhuleni mayor, again

The DA's Tania Campbell was ousted through a motion of no confidence on Thursday.
Politics
1 week ago

It remains unclear why only half the mayoral committee, all red berets, were the only ones sworn in.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni declined to say on why their deployees failed to pitch for the swearing-in ceremony.

Insiders allege that there is conflict over the coalition arrangement, citing that minority partners such as the Patriotic Alliance were snubbed in the allocation of mayoral committee seats.

Executive mayor Ngodwana congratulated the newly sworn-in members.

As things stand, these are the members of the half-complete mayoral committee in Ekurhuleni:

MMC finance, ICT and service delivery co-ordination: Nkululeko Dunga, who is also the Gauteng EFF chair

MMC waste and environmental services: Eunice Matloga

MMC real estate: Kgopelo Hollo

MMC water, sanitation and energy: Leshaka Manamela

MMC health and social development: Bridget Thusi

The speaker of the council is also a red berets member, Nthabiseng Tshivenga.

The EFF is now in charge of the municipality, boasting a speaker and a total of five mayoral committee members in the city.

TimesLIVE

