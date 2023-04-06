It remains unclear why only half the mayoral committee, all red berets, were the only ones sworn in.
The ANC in Ekurhuleni declined to say on why their deployees failed to pitch for the swearing-in ceremony.
Insiders allege that there is conflict over the coalition arrangement, citing that minority partners such as the Patriotic Alliance were snubbed in the allocation of mayoral committee seats.
Executive mayor Ngodwana congratulated the newly sworn-in members.
As things stand, these are the members of the half-complete mayoral committee in Ekurhuleni:
MMC finance, ICT and service delivery co-ordination: Nkululeko Dunga, who is also the Gauteng EFF chair
MMC waste and environmental services: Eunice Matloga
MMC real estate: Kgopelo Hollo
MMC water, sanitation and energy: Leshaka Manamela
MMC health and social development: Bridget Thusi
The speaker of the council is also a red berets member, Nthabiseng Tshivenga.
The EFF is now in charge of the municipality, boasting a speaker and a total of five mayoral committee members in the city.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Ekurhuleni swears in EFF Mayco members while ANC is a no-show
Image: Supplied
Members of the Ekurhuleni mayoral committee (Mayco) were sworn in on Thursday.
The five MMCs belong to the EFF while the rest of the mayoral committee, tipped to be ANC deployees, did not pitch.
This follows the ousting of DA mayor Tania Campbell last week, after which the AIC's Sivuyile Ngodwana was elected into office hours later.
DA's Tania Campbell ousted as Ekurhuleni mayor, again
It remains unclear why only half the mayoral committee, all red berets, were the only ones sworn in.
The ANC in Ekurhuleni declined to say on why their deployees failed to pitch for the swearing-in ceremony.
Insiders allege that there is conflict over the coalition arrangement, citing that minority partners such as the Patriotic Alliance were snubbed in the allocation of mayoral committee seats.
Executive mayor Ngodwana congratulated the newly sworn-in members.
As things stand, these are the members of the half-complete mayoral committee in Ekurhuleni:
MMC finance, ICT and service delivery co-ordination: Nkululeko Dunga, who is also the Gauteng EFF chair
MMC waste and environmental services: Eunice Matloga
MMC real estate: Kgopelo Hollo
MMC water, sanitation and energy: Leshaka Manamela
MMC health and social development: Bridget Thusi
The speaker of the council is also a red berets member, Nthabiseng Tshivenga.
The EFF is now in charge of the municipality, boasting a speaker and a total of five mayoral committee members in the city.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Beware of throwing good money at politically unsound funding missions
SONGEZO ZIBI | Now’s the time to outpace Tshwane and Joburg mayoral rollercoasters
Angry MPs demand permanent withdrawal of Eskom exemption
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos