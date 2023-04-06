The Constitutional Court judgment Mpofu was referring to concerned the constitutionality of the rules adopted by the National Assembly to govern the removal of heads and commissioners of Chapter 9 institutions.
'No legal obligation' to fund Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal representation
The cost of the suspended public protector's legal representation in the section 194 committee inquiry has now reached R26.5m — after an initial projected R4.5m
Image: File/ Leila Dougan
Suggestions Busisiwe Mkhwebane is entitled to funding by the Public Protector South Africa's (PPSA) office for her legal representation in the inquiry into her fitness to hold office is not supported by the presidential minute containing the conditions of her suspension.
There is also no judicial authority or precedent imposing an obligation on the PPSA to fund the suspended public protector's right and access to legal representation in the section 194 committee proceedings in the judgments of the Constitutional Court and high court, the office said.
The PPSA was responding to questions about whether it was bound by law to fund Mkhwebane in the inquiry.
On March 1, acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka wrote to Mkhwebane, informing her the office would not be able to fund her legal representation at the inquiry beyond the 2022/2023 financial year which ended on March 31.
When Mkhwebane's advocate Dali Mpofu announced on March 31 it was his last day representing her, he said everyone accepted the public protector was entitled to legal representation as was determined by the Constitutional Court after a long battle.
The debate was whether that burden should be carried by the PPSA or another organ of state.
“Our position is that clearly, the state bears that duty in whatever guise.”
Hand over secret document, security minister tells Mkhwebane
