Politics

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on energy crisis

06 April 2023 - 10:34 By TimesLIVE

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Thursday briefing the media on the country's energy crisis.

The government terminated with immediate effect the state of disaster on energy on Wednesday, with Ramokgopa saying this would not impair his work.

Ramokgopa said he would continue with his job unhindered as the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) gives him room to tackle load-shedding head-on.

The government’s ability to procure directly from the original equipment manufacturers, for instance, was catered for in the act. This was one of the things the state of disaster had been earmarked to achieve when it was promulgated.

