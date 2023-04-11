Politics

'I can't be a puppet master': Zille denies claims she runs the party

11 April 2023 - 08:49
DA federal chair Helen Zille. File photo.
DA federal chair Helen Zille. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has rubbished claims she is running the DA behind the scenes after being re-elected for a second three-year term.

Zille was re-elected DA federal council chairperson at the party's electoral congress earlier this month, keeping her in charge of its day-to-day affairs.

The re-election sparked a debate with many people, including scores on social media, calling her the party's “dictator”. 

“I am very much a background girl in the DA now,” Zille told Newzroom Africa.

“I run the systems administrative processes. I run all the things that were covered in my very extensive policy report, but not alone. I occupy the interface between the politics and the administration and make sure that they align well and make sure that everything functions as smoothly as possible.”

Helen Zille calls out 'racial analysis double standard' over black members leaving the DA

"The only people who come and go that are ever analysed, especially in a racist way, is if you happen to leave the DA and you are black and you leave ...
Politics
1 week ago

Zille said her job was to follow the vision of the leader and ensure the party is aligned behind that vision. 

“I can't be a puppet master. We have structures and systems in the DA. Individuals don't run the DA, we're a party of the rule of law and we have internal institutions and systems that do what they're supposed to do.”

Zille previously told Sunday Times her job of fixing the “DA machinery” was not done.

“My current job is the equivalent of the ANC’s position of secretary-general. I am responsible for ensuring that all structures, systems and processes of the party are established and work, and that they are applied fairly and consistently to all,” she said.

“I have worked with many others to fix the blue machine, which needed a major overhaul.”

She said running a political party was a complex and demanding job, “if you aim to have a branch in every ward in the country, recruit and process membership, and audit it to ensure its accuracy”.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'Disappointed, but I am not leaving the DA,' says defeated Phalatse

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says while she's disappointed with her defeat in the DA leadership contest, she will remain a member of the party.
Politics
1 week ago

Zille supports congress decision to reject two centres of power in DA

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has lauded the party’s congress decision to reject a proposal for the creation of a deputy leader position ...
Politics
1 week ago

'Final nail in the coffin' — Reactions to Steenhuisen and Zille getting re-elected

While some congratulated Zille and Steenhuisen on their re-election, others said the DA missed "a genuine opportunity to inject new life into the ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa to send envoys to US to explain South Africa’s stance on Russia Politics
  2. Lesufi admits ANC could plunge to 40% in Gauteng Politics
  3. Africa is just as important as Ukraine, says Naledi Pandor Politics
  4. DA’s Malusi Booi ‘targeted over leadership ambitions’ Politics
  5. ActionSA in no rush to elect new leaders Politics

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
N3 horror crash involving 41 car pile-up and five fatalities