EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu defended the court ruling, saying there was no basis for the DA to take councillors to court and to interdict them from disrupting the meeting and to accuse them of violence.
“You went to court and claimed to a judge that we are violent. The judge told you where to get off. Allow Ndzwanana to chair this meeting as ruled by the court,” said Ramabodu.
In his responding papers, Ndzwanana said the applicants had only alleged the EFF threatened to disrupt proceedings but couldn’t cite anything as to his conduct.
Ndzwanana said he would not allow councillors to raise points and motivations that were already raised and dismissed in court.
“The court allowed me to chair this meeting. The points you are raising were raised in court and they were dismissed. So I am going to preside over this meeting. I will follow the rules and not your feelings.”
Ndzwanana adjourned the meeting.
The council will resume on Thursday to table, discuss and adopt the adjustments budget.
Tshwane speaker no-confidence motion adjourned after DA multiparty court bid dismissed with costs
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The Tshwane council meeting intended to debate a motion of no confidence in speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has been adjourned after the dismissal of a court application to prevent him presiding over the meeting.
The DA multiparty coalition attempted to interdict the speaker to call a special council meeting and refrain from chairing it, adjourning and/or interfering with the meeting.
The coalition also sought to interdict the speaker and councillors from organising or participating in unlawful conduct aimed at disrupting the meetings on April 12 or 13.
The coalition partners wanted city manager Johann Mettler to chair the special meeting.
DA councillor Jacqui Uys said while they noted the court set aside the application for Ndzwanana not to chair the meeting the reasoning remained.
“While you are chairing the meeting and while we are abiding by your rulings, please follow the rules of this country,” she said.
DA multiparty coalition heads to court to remove Tshwane council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana
