eThekwini ANCYL — Bani-Mapena departure as MEC a 'hoax witch-hunt by power mongers'
The ANC Youth League eThekwini region has lambasted its mother body for Amanda Bani-Mapena’s “so-called resignation” from the KwaZulu-Natal executive as a direct attack on the youth.
Bani-Mapena was 245 days into her deployment as MEC of sports, arts and culture, but the ANC and the KwaZulu-Natal government said she willingly resigned.
However, the youth league in her region, eThekwini, does not believe she left of her own volition.
ANCYL leader Thulisa Ndlela said they “find it hard to believe that one of the most active members of the executive can offer her resignation less than 300 days in office when her department had been one of the most performing”.
“We view this supposed resignation as nothing but a hoax designed to reverse the gains of young people. While we don’t expect Amanda to contradict the position of her organisation, young people see this hoax for what it is, a witch-hunt driven by power mongers.”
The league thanked Bani-Mapena for her “selfless efforts” in delivering on the mandate of the ANC during her tenure.
The league said it would compliment and contradict the ANC whenever warranted.
“Today [Thursday] compliments are not warranted at all — we will never fail to understand this decision for what it is, an assault against the region of eThekwini and its young people.
“We will seek an audience with the provincial officials in the coming days with the view of seeking clarity and they take us into confidence regarding this hoax resignation,” said Ndlela.
Announcing her departure from the executive, Bani-Mapena did not say she resigned.
“We join the ANC individually as volunteers with no expectation of any material benefit,” she said.
“It is the ANC that identifies our skills set, expertise and leadership strength and uses those to benefit the masses of our people. In my short tenure I endeavoured to serve our people to the best of my abilities.”
She highlighted the triumphs of the department under her stewardship and thanked stakeholders and staff.
