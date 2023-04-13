Politics

eThekwini ANCYL — Bani-Mapena departure as MEC a 'hoax witch-hunt by power mongers'

13 April 2023 - 13:01
Amanda Bani-Mapena. Facebook
Amanda Bani-Mapena. Facebook
Image: supplied

The ANC Youth League eThekwini region has lambasted its mother body for Amanda Bani-Mapena’s “so-called resignation” from the KwaZulu-Natal executive as a direct attack on the youth. 

Bani-Mapena was 245 days into her deployment as MEC of sports, arts and culture, but the ANC and the KwaZulu-Natal government said she willingly resigned. 

However, the youth league in her region, eThekwini, does not believe she left of her own volition. 

ANCYL leader Thulisa Ndlela said they “find it hard to believe that one of the most active members of the executive can offer her resignation less than 300 days in office when her department had been one of the most performing”.

“We view this supposed resignation as nothing but a hoax designed to reverse the gains of young people. While we don’t expect Amanda to contradict the position of her organisation, young people see this hoax for what it is, a witch-hunt driven by power mongers.”

KZN MEC for sport, arts and culture 'removed from post'

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for sport, arts and culture Amanda Bani-Mapena is said to have been removed from her position.
Politics
1 day ago

'I did my best': KZN sports MEC Amanda Bani-Mapena on her removal

The provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday confirmed the removal of sports, arts and culture MEC Amanda Bani-Mapeni from premier Nomusa ...
Politics
22 hours ago

The league thanked Bani-Mapena for her “selfless efforts” in delivering on the mandate of the ANC during her tenure. 

The league said it would compliment and contradict the ANC whenever warranted.

“Today [Thursday] compliments are not warranted at all — we will never fail to understand this decision for what it is, an assault against the region of eThekwini and its young people. 

“We will seek an audience with the provincial officials in the coming days with the view of seeking clarity and they take us into confidence regarding this hoax resignation,” said Ndlela.

Announcing her departure from the executive, Bani-Mapena did not say she resigned. 

“We join the ANC individually as volunteers with no expectation of any material benefit,” she said.

“It is the ANC that identifies our skills set, expertise and leadership strength and uses those to benefit the masses of our people. In my short tenure I endeavoured to serve our people to the best of my abilities.”

She highlighted the triumphs of the department under her stewardship and thanked stakeholders and staff.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

KZN MEC for sport, arts and culture 'removed from post'

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for sport, arts and culture Amanda Bani-Mapena is said to have been removed from her position.
Politics
1 day ago

'I did my best': KZN sports MEC Amanda Bani-Mapena on her removal

The provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday confirmed the removal of sports, arts and culture MEC Amanda Bani-Mapeni from premier Nomusa ...
Politics
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. 'I did my best': KZN sports MEC Amanda Bani-Mapena on her removal Politics
  2. KZN MEC for sport, arts and culture 'removed from post' Politics

Most read

  1. DA’s Malusi Booi ‘targeted over leadership ambitions’ Politics
  2. Ramaphosa to send envoys to US to explain South Africa’s stance on Russia Politics
  3. KZN MEC for sport, arts and culture 'removed from post' Politics
  4. Lesufi admits ANC could plunge to 40% in Gauteng Politics
  5. Mashatile ropes in Mbeki's former spokesperson and former ANC comms head as ... Politics

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court
G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach