PA vows to remove Joburg mayor Amad, Gayton McKenzie says he's available to take over

The Patriotic Alliance has announced it will vote in favour of ActionSA’s motion of no confidence against Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad.
PA leader Gayton McKenzie said the vote against the ANC/EFF alliance and minority parties — including the PA — that installed Amad would not be for them but for the residents of the country's economic hub who deserved better.
Amad, from the Al Jama-ah minority party, was elected at the behest of the ANC and EFF as part of their plan to claw back all metros from DA multiparty coalitions in Gauteng.
“We voted for this man, which may be forgivable. To not remove him now would be unforgivable,” said McKenzie.
He added if the opposition, which includes the DA, Freedom Front +, IFP, ACDP, UIM and others support the removal of Amad, the council would have to elect a new mayor.
McKenzie announced he would make himself available to take over the reins if need be.
“I will put my name in the hat for the job. I don’t have to be the mayor at all costs, but Joburg has been falling apart and someone needs to step up.”
The PA leader, who is the mayor of Central Karoo, said Amad's successor would need to be fearless and break up criminal cartels and restore law and order to the city.
“Our city is being strangled by the construction mafia, by Black Axe, by zama zamas, literally hollowing us out from under our feet, but most especially networks of patronage and corruption that penetrate all levels of our city, including the City of Johannesburg’s administration.
“The mayor needs to be someone who is unafraid to fire the proxies of the corrupt masquerading as officials and who will reignite investment in the top metro economy in Africa.”
McKenzie promised he would, as he has done in his present mayoral position, not accept a salary but instead donate it to charity.
He would also forfeit all benefits and perks that come with being the city's number one citizen.
“I will not use the municipal vehicles or bodyguards. This is not about what I will be able to take but what I am willing to give. It is about service and country duty,” said McKenzie.
ActionSA said it would table a motion of no confidence against Amad to “save the city from embarrassment”.
This follows media interviews with Amad in which he has been unable to articulate the city's posture on key service delivery issues.
The motion is scheduled to be tabled at the next council meeting on April 25.
Action SA Gauteng leader Funzi Ngobeni said the party would also be going after Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele after her alleged use of ill-health as an excuse to abandon her duties while being spotted in Tshwane on the same day dealing with internal COPE party squabbles.
PA vows to remove Joburg mayor Amad, Gayton McKenzie says he's available to take over
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Edrea du Toit
