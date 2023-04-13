The briefing by the ministries of justice & correctional services and police on the circumstances surrounding “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on May 3 last year continues in parliament on Thursday.
WATCH LIVE | Parliamentary inquiry into Thabo Bester's escape continues
The briefing by the ministries of justice & correctional services and police on the circumstances surrounding “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on May 3 last year continues in parliament on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board
DCS will place 24/7 surveillance on Thabo Bester during Kgosi Mampuru stay
Ministers give update on escapee Thabo Bester and his partner in crime
WATCH | Champagne dinners & VIP events for G4S guard who allegedly helped Thabo Bester escape
WATCH | ‘You failed miserably!’ G4S management grilled on Thabo Bester escape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos