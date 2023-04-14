Politics

Ramaphosa wants results, reads riot act to DGs and their deputies

14 April 2023 - 17:14
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa told directors general he wanted to see high-impact, measurable interventions that will make a difference. File photo.
Image: GCIS.

“The time for half measures and heel-dragging is over.”  

This is what President Cyril Ramaphosa told directors-general and their deputies at a meeting in Pretoria on Friday.  

“It is time for decisive actions that will lift this country above the many crises we have faced over the course of this administration. It is time for high-impact, measurable interventions that will make an actual difference.” he said.

The president expressed concern at departments that set unrealistic targets that are being missed and implementation failures that continue to cause a credibility deficit for the government.  

“It is urgent that we narrow the gulf between priority-setting and effective execution. And in doing so our focus must not be on setting unrealistic goals that cannot possibly be achieved in less than a year, but on a few tangible actions that can move the needle, and meaningfully so,” said Ramaphosa. 

He urged accounting officers to be more innovative in leading their departments. 

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the meeting sought to align the implementation level of the government with key priority delivery areas agreed with members of the executive. 

He said the meeting covered a range of issues that are undermining the effectiveness of government. 

“The rise of adverse audit outcomes and the failure to arrest them with urgency was identified as leadership weakness that undercuts the progress that government is making in rebuilding the upper ranks of the public service,” said Magwenya.  

The meeting reflected on processes of filling vacancies that are “moving at a snail’s pace” in many departments, causing inefficiencies and complete paralysis, he said. 

In charting the way forward, Ramaphosa is said to have outlined that clusters will be required to indicate the actions they are going to take to address outstanding actions. 

The department of performance, monitoring and evaluation has been tasked with providing data sets to help clusters evaluate progress in implementing the medium-term strategic framework 2019 to 2024, as well as all state of the nation commitments since 2019. 

