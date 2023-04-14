Politics

WATCH LIVE | Section 194 inquiry continues

14 April 2023 - 10:52 By TimesLIVE

Parliament's section 194 committee inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues on Friday.

Evidence leaders are presenting evidence before the committee, which will also consider the draft revised committee programme and the adoption of committee minutes.

