Politics

Stars aligning for DA's 'moonshot pact' to save SA from 'doomsday' coalition: Steenhuisen

15 April 2023 - 12:35
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
DA leader John Steenhuisen says an opposition party 'Moonshot Pact' is needed to avoid an ANC-EFF coalition in next year's election
Image: Ziyaad Douglas

Five political party leaders have thus far agreed to work towards a “moonshot pact” with the DA, aimed at unseating the ANC in next year’s national election, DA leader John Steenhuisen said on Saturday.

The pact, which the DA proposed two weeks ago at its federal congress, envisages a coalition of all parties opposed to the prospect of a governing ANC-EFF coalition. Invitations to join the pact were sent to 15 organisations and potential partners, Steenhuisen said.

“The only opposition leaders who were not invited are those who are aligned to the ANC and EFF,” Steenhuisen said in an address broadcast live on the party’s social media platforms.

The five leaders who agreed to attend a Moonshot Pact National Convention are:

  • Velenkosini Hlabisa from the IFP;
  • Herman Mashaba from ActionSA
  • Ahmed Shaik Imam from the National Freedom Party
  • Pieter Groenewald from the Freedom Front Plus
  • Neil de Beer from the United Independent Movement

A ‘moonshot’ is a term that refers loosely to a lofty or ambitious target or plan.  Steenhuisen said this is exactly what is required to “save South Africa” from a potential disaster in the form of a ruling ANC-EFF coalition after next year’s elections.

Since I last spoke to you from the floor of the DA congress, the ANC premier of Gauteng has publicly confirmed that his party’s goal is to form a 'doomsday coalition' with the EFF after the 2024 election,” Steenhuisen said. “We must never forget why the EFF was kicked out of the ANC in the first place: because the EFF’s leaders were too radical, too corrupt and too violent, even for the ANC.

“In their desperation to hang onto power, the ANC has now confirmed that it plans to sell out to a coalition that will dance to the EFF’s tune. This would seal our country’s doom.”

By contrast a united opposition could garner enough votes to win the election and put South Africa on a more optimistic trajectory, Steenhuisen said. “Let us cast aside our petty differences and stand together as one pact, united in our diversity, and work towards our shared goal of unseating the ANC.

“To those leaders who have said no to the pact: I ask that you unclench your fists so that we may take hands and work together,” the DA leader said.

TimesLIVE

