ActionSA has accused the ANC/EFF alliance in Johannesburg of deliberately blocking its motion of no confidence in mayor Thapelo Amad by not attending the programming committee meeting to schedule the council agenda.
Last week, ActionSA said it wanted to “save the city from embarrassment” after media interviews with Amad in which he was unable to articulate the city's position on service delivery issues.
According to the party, which has announced its intent to unseat Amad, ANC and EFF councillors on the committee were a no-show on Tuesday and the meeting could not proceed without a quorum.
ActionSA Gauteng leader Funzi Ngobeni said it was another “desperate attempt by the ANC/EFF coalition of doom to cling to power”, as they did not have the numbers to defeat the no-confidence motion should it pass the programming committee and come before council.
PA leader Gayton McKenzie has also called for Amad's head, admitting his party “backed the wrong horse” and would support the motion. This was a surprising turn of events, said Ngobeni, considering McKenzie's party had ditched the DA-led multiparty coalition and joined the ANC/EFF and minority parties to elect Amad.
“They know they have embarrassed the residents of Johannesburg by electing Amad and are now attempting to protect themselves from further embarrassment by facing a motion of no confidence,” said Ngobeni.
ActionSA accuses ANC/EFF alliance of blocking no-confidence motion against Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad
ActionSA to file no-confidence motion against Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad to 'save city from embarrassment'
ActionSA would not allow the ANC/EFF alliance to get away with the “undemocratic attempt to stay in power”, he said.
“We will seek legal recourse to ensure the city is not stolen and will pursue all means — including the courts — to ensure the city's executive is held accountable.”
Johannesburg residents had suffered long enough from ANC/EFF rule and premier Panyaza Lesufi's alleged “backdoor dealings to gain access to the city's coffers”, he said.
Attempts to reach ANC regional chairperson Dada Morero and EFF regional chairperson Sepetlele Raseruthe for comment were unsuccessful.
The no-confidence motion was scheduled to be debated on April 25, but seemingly has been derailed by the delaying of the programming committee meeting.
