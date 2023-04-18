Politics

ANC apologises for 'hiccup' as 5,400 KZN schools go without food

18 April 2023 - 17:04 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo has directed education MEC Mbali Frazer to announce 'radical measures to ensure delivery of food to schools' when she presents the department's budget on Thursday. File photo.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has apologised to pupils, parents and stakeholders for “hiccups” associated with the delivery of food to schools as part of the national school nutrition programme.

The statement comes after an outcry over non-delivery of food to about 5,400 schools in the province which has put the department in the crosshairs of the education portfolio committee in the province.

Several schools from districts including uMgungundlovu, iLembe, Amajuba and King Cetshwayo were affected on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

On Tuesday, ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo directed education MEC Mbali Frazer to announce “radical measures to ensure delivery of food to schools” when she delivers the department's budget vote on Thursday. 

“We wish to state that we have engaged with the MEC for education, Mbali Frazer, to ascertain areas of weaknesses and strengths. Based on her explanation, we are convinced there is more to gain if we work together to maximise on the strengths as we correct the weaknesses,” the ANC said.

The criticism for the blunder made headlines on Monday when other political parties, including the DA, raised concerns and demanded an answer for the “collapse” of the multibillion-rand programme.

The ANC said it noted constructive criticism and progressive solutions “proposed by the young people who are members of the ANC and those from other political lines”.

Mtolo assured the public that in its discussion with Frazer, the party was left with a distinct impression that the department had put in place measures to turn around the situation. 

The ANC said it had directed premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to demand a detailed report from the MEC, and that the premier must ensure that all leaders of political parties were properly briefed about the interventions.

