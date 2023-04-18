Residents of fire-ravaged Isipingo informal settlement refused to move

Ministers who visited the fire-ravaged Dakota Beach informal settlement on Tuesday revealed that attempts to resettle the community previously had failed.

The settlement, on the eastern edge of Prospecton, was destroyed by a fire that ripped through it on Saturday.

eThekwini city officials on Tuesday accompanied human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, her deputy Pam Tshwete and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Thembi Nkadimeng to the affected area.