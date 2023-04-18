Residents of fire-ravaged Isipingo informal settlement refused to move
Ministers who visited the fire-ravaged Dakota Beach informal settlement on Tuesday revealed that attempts to resettle the community previously had failed.
The settlement, on the eastern edge of Prospecton, was destroyed by a fire that ripped through it on Saturday.
eThekwini city officials on Tuesday accompanied human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, her deputy Pam Tshwete and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Thembi Nkadimeng to the affected area.
Kubayi said the visit was to ensure that all spheres of government understood immediate interventions and long-term plans.
“We are aware that the settlement goes back 23 years, a number of conversations have been held with communities and we will continue again today — some of the reports we are getting from the city are that there has been engagement with some of the community members about moving them.
“Unfortunately, land that was identified was about 23km away and communities had raised concerns about the distance they would be from where they are working,” she said.
After the devastating fire, the government seems to want to restart the conversation around an alternative settlement.
“As much as people do not want to move further away, at some point when they refuse to move we get them to sign indemnity forms so that they understand they are staying by choice and not because the government has failed to intervene.
“It's a conversation which I don't believe will reach the point of indemnities — we will have progress once we have social facilitators,” said Kubayi.
Nkadimeng said different streams of disaster intervention have been dispatched to the area.
“Humanitarian support such as school uniforms, provision of paperwork from home affairs — all the teams have been put in place to begin with the process to ensure that the registration of all the beneficiaries and people who lost infrastructure will be taken care of,” she said.
Nkadimeng said social workers were made available for those who might want to deal with the trauma and loss brought about by the fire. .
Preliminary reports put the number of affected people at about 850, while structures destroyed number 350.
Homeless community members are being housed in tents and some have begun rebuilding.
