Politics

ActionSA’s inaugural policy conference to take place in September

20 April 2023 - 17:12
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

ActionSA says a consultative process will be held ahead of the party’s inaugural policy conference in September.

The party's leader Herman Mashaba said when they launched the party in August 2020, they were not guided solely by a desire to unseat the ANC but to provide an alternative to the failed political establishment in the country.

“Putting forward a credible policy offering, or plan of action, that ordinary South Africans can believe in is vital to inspire the unheard majority to go to the polls and vote for change. This plan must make South Africans believe that change is possible, and that their vote can help to create a better future,” said Mashaba.

He said the consultative process will be conducted over the coming months and will include expert engagements, broad public consultation and internal engagements.

“ActionSA has succeeded in attracting support in urban and rural communities, and across all demographics. It is important that our policy process reflects our diversity.

“As a party that has attracted voters from across the political spectrum, ActionSA is a melting pot of different ideas from divergent policy backgrounds.”

McKenzie pulls out from race to become Joburg mayor but 'PA will still support motion to remove Amad'

Gayton McKenzie says the Patriotic Alliance is still on a mission to remove Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad, despite him (McKenzie) pulling out of ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Mashaba said while the party’s founding values and guiding principles would not change, it was important that they respected the diverse views within the party, and afforded members the opportunity to play a formative role throughout the policy process in shaping their offering for 2024.

“Starting in May, we will be hosting engagements across all nine provinces to consult our members around the 11 policy areas.

“This will include branch-level engagements, regional engagements and provincial-level engagements. We will also be allowing individual members to make submissions directly into the process,” said Mashaba.

The party’s director of policy, Johann Krige, said submissions for policy proposals would be captured and passed on to the interprovincial policy panels to debate the submissions, consider them against the values of the party, their constitutional and legislative framework, and make recommendations on how the submissions would be treated. 

These interprovincial policy panels will consist of three representatives from each province per policy bucket, and will be chaired by a member of the senate — this makes for 11 panels with 28 members per panel.”

Krigé added that the purpose of the panels would be to provide consolidated feedback on the draft policies to allow them to be incorporated into the documents that will serve at the policy conference.

“This will ensure our members can take collective ownership over the process from start to finish.”

The policy conference is expected to take place at Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg, from September 12 until 14.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa’s popularity plunges amid power cuts, survey shows

Support also drops for main opposition leader John Steenhuisen
Politics
21 hours ago

ActionSA accuses ANC/EFF alliance of blocking no-confidence motion against Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad

ActionSA has accused the ANC/EFF alliance in Johannesburg of deliberately blocking its motion of no confidence in mayor Thapelo Amad by not attending ...
Politics
2 days ago

'John is so desperate': Holomisa rejects DA's 'moonshot pact'

“If that is his attitude, then he must forget about working with the UDM. I do not know what kind of politics he is trying to convey to the citizens ...
Politics
2 days ago

'You were worse than mayor Thapelo': Lesufi takes aim at Mashaba

Political squabbles continue to play out online, this time with Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba engaging ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. We'll never impeach our president, ANC tells Mbeki Politics
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa signs highly-contested Electoral Amendment Bill into law Politics
  3. Ramaphosa’s popularity plunges amid power cuts, survey shows Politics
  4. DA vows to fight merger that could lose them control of uMngeni municipality Politics
  5. Presidential protection for Zulu monarch after 'trust breakdown with VIP cops' Politics

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras