Presidential protection for Zulu monarch after 'trust breakdown with VIP cops'
Recent deaths of people around King Misuzulu result in security concerns about his safety
20 April 2023 - 09:59
An apparent breakdown in trust between King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and some members of the SAPS royal protection unit has seen the security around him being heightened, with the Presidential Protection Services (PPS) now guarding him around the clock...
Presidential protection for Zulu monarch after 'trust breakdown with VIP cops'
Recent deaths of people around King Misuzulu result in security concerns about his safety
An apparent breakdown in trust between King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and some members of the SAPS royal protection unit has seen the security around him being heightened, with the Presidential Protection Services (PPS) now guarding him around the clock...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos