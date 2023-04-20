Politics

Presidential protection for Zulu monarch after 'trust breakdown with VIP cops'

Recent deaths of people around King Misuzulu result in security concerns about his safety

20 April 2023 - 09:59
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

An apparent breakdown in trust between King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and some members of the SAPS royal protection unit has seen the security around him being heightened, with the Presidential Protection Services (PPS) now guarding him around the clock...

