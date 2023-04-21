I am available should I be offered the opportunity: Phalatse ahead of Joburg mayor Amad's no-confidence motion

Former Johannesburg mayor and DA caucus leader in the city Mpho Phalatse says she is available to reoccupy the mayoral seat should she be given the opportunity.
This follows motions of no confidence against mayor Thapelo Amad and speaker Colleen Makhubele that were tabled on Friday and have made it onto the council agenda.
Makhubele and Amad each face two motions, from ActionSA and the DA.
Council whip Sthembiso Zungu also faces a DA-fielded motion of no confidence.
Phalatse said such motions had been excluded from programming in the past and the DA had learnt from this.
“All three of the motions by the DA were admissible, which means we can proceed with the removal of all three office bearers. This is a crucial step forward in restoring dignity and functionality to our city,” said the former mayor.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Joburg’s Amad and Makhubele face ousting as ActionSA, DA successfully field motions of no confidence
Phalatse added that since the ousting of the multiparty government in January, the city had been plunged into disarray and council had degenerated into a circus under Makhubele.
“Mayor Amad is simply not fit for purpose. He has been missing in action, with his executive postponing key programmes habitually.
“The chief whip’s tenure has been characterised by partisan, biased and dysfunctional relations between political parties in council.”
Phalatse said councillors were frustrated and had borne the brunt of residents' anger.
“This move to remove these office bearers is long overdue and will make room for trusted and capable public reps to take over their functions and restore order in the city.”
She said negotiations were handled by national party leaders and that Johannesburg councillors would be informed of the outcome once agreement had been reached.
She trusted negotiations were under way to secure support for the motions to be approved by council.
“We trust that the national leadership of our various parties will unite behind the important cause of saving the city.”
The council sitting at which the motions will be debated will take place on April 25.
