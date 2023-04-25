Politics

Finland’s President Sauli Väinämö Niinistö meets Cyril Ramaphosa on state visit to Pretoria

25 April 2023 - 12:32
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting with Finland's President Sauli Väinämö Niinistö on a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Image: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting Finland’s President Sauli Väinämö Niinistö at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday. 

The visit comes after a state visit by Namibian President Hage Geingob last week.  

Niinistö had planned to visit South Africa in April 20220 but the trip was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the first visit by a Finnish leader in more than 20 years.  

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Finnish investment is a priority for both countries, with more than R2bn in new investments in the past three years. 

“Most of the discussions will centre on possible opportunities in renewable energy,  information and communication technology, mining technology, packaging and food hygiene, construction and finance the South African and Finnish companies can work together in exploring,” said Magwenya.

The presidential round table will be preceded by a business-to-business matchmaking engagement between South African and Finnish companies.  

The outcome of the two interactions is expected to be an increase in trade and investment between South Africa and Finland. 

“Finland is an important partner to South Africa and, despite its small population and territory, it is among the most developed countries in the world and provides valuable trade, investment and development co-operation to South Africa.  

“Like the other Nordics, they play an active role in global affairs, are strong advocates for multilateralism, have an excellent capacity and track record for peace and mediation efforts, and are global leaders in innovation.”  

Magwenya said Niinistö will conduct a state visit to Namibia during his Southern Africa visit. 

TimesLIVE

