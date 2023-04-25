Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele has slammed allegations that she is an unethical, unprincipled leader.
Makhubele has been lambasted by the DA and ActionSA, which say she absconded her duties citing illness, only to attend to internal COPE squabbles at a Tshwane council meeting the same day.
The parties also fielded motions of no confidence against the speaker and former mayor Thapelo Amad, who resigned on Monday night.
Makhubele believes this is a witch hunt and has challenged the parties to explain their remarks.
“When it comes to my motion, frivolous as it is, nothing holds water. Once again it is an act by these parties for media attention.
“What is their definition of unethical? I had a hysterectomy operation done and I was booked off until April 10. I only returned to the office last week. During my sick leave I went to attend to a matter of urgency for my party in Tshwane. What is unethical about that?” she asked.
The speaker hit out at the media, accusing it of taking ActionSA and the DA's utterances as gospel and reporting on the matter without asking her for clarity.
“If I was a white woman coming from a serious operation and was back at work, I would be hailed as hard-working. But because you are dealing with a black woman who had to go and do party duty, the reaction is different.
No-confidence motion frivolous and racist: Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Joburg’s Amad and Makhubele face ousting as ActionSA, DA successfully field motions of no confidence
“I cannot sit at home the whole day when things are happening. If I had money perhaps I'd be in the Bahamas recouping, but I am here. When something requires my attention, I will get up and attend to it and return home and recoup,” Makhubele said.
She added that she will not apologise to the DA and ActionSA as her notice of leave was submitted to council and her medical certificate attached.
“My doctor can sit in the court of law and testify to what I am saying. When they have nothing to politick about or comments to make on performance, they pick on personal and private issues,” she said, adding that she would approach the courts to clear her name as the allegations were unfounded and defamed her.
Due to Amad's resignation, Tuesday's council meeting has been cancelled and the election of a new mayor is scheduled for May 2.
Makhubele is confident she will beat the motion of no confidence against her with support from the ANC-EFF and minority party alliance.
TimesLIVE
