Steenhuisen up there with Niehaus as ‘the most awful politicians’, says Van Damme

25 April 2023 - 14:52 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
DA leader John Steenhuisen features on Phumzile van Damme's list of 'awful' politicians.
Image: Alaister Russell

DA leader John Steenhuisen, booted ANC member Carl Niehaus and former Free State premier Ace Magashule feature in Phumzile Van Damme’s list of politicians she cannot “stomach”. 

The former MP shared her list of "the most awful current politicians in SA" on social media.

The list includes an MP who called her a “straatmeit” (street girl) and most of those she had public disagreements with, except DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille. 

"There are many with differing levels of distaste but those of who I honestly cannot stomach."

On her list of faves was Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mbali Ntuli, Makashule Gana, Mmusi Maimane, minister of communications Mondli Gungubele, Yoliswa Yako, Sibongile Khawula, Luyolo Mphithi, Solly Malatsi, Buti Manamela, Nomsa Marchesi, Nazley Sharif and Songezo Zibi.

Who is on the "awful" list?

John Steenhuisen 

Recently elected DA leader Steenhuisen was the first on her list. Relations between the former colleagues soured before Van Damme's resignation from the party in 2021. 

In December 2020, months before she resigned as an MP, Van Damme had a public dispute with Steenhuisen after being placed on “sabbatical leave” without requesting it.

Van Damme publicly supported former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse who was contesting against Steenhuisen for the party's top position.  

“Give them hell, sis. Many assumed John would be unopposed with an unchallengeable firm hold on the DA,” she said before the election. 

GHALEB CACHALIA

MP Cachalia was another DA member who does not impress Van Damme.

In January, Cachalia tweeted that claims of toxicity within the DA by former members were “just tantrums”.

Van Damme responded by describing Cachalia as “bitter” and a “gimmick”. 

NAZIER PAULSEN

EFF MP Paulsen had a quarrel with Van Damme in 2021. She alleged he threatened her with violence. 

MERVYN DIRKS

Van Damme’s memory seemed to be sharp as she listed former ANC MP Dirks. In 2017, Dirks called her a “straatmeit” during a debate. 

CARL NIEHAUS

Former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson and ANC member Niehaus is also on her list of “awful politicians”. 

In January, when Niehaus announced he was starting a new political party, Van Damme said: “Imagine walking into a voting booth and putting an X next to Carl's face. Thixo onofefe sincende (Gracious God help us).” 

BHEKI CELE AND ACE MAGASHULE

Van Damme previously criticised police minister Cele in public. 

Former Free State premier and corruption-charged Magashule made it on the list too.

BUSISIWE MKHWEBANE

Suspended public protector Mkhwebane featured on Van Damme’s list though she is not a politician.

When Van Damme was asked about this she said Mkhwebane was “playing politics” and she saw her as a politician. 

