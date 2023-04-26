Last week, former ANC councillor and community activist Loyiso Nkohla, 40, was shot dead during a meeting at Philippi railway station in Cape Town.
Speaking at the memorial service of Nkohla this week, Mbalula described his killers as evil people without mercy.
“They killed him like a dog, even when he was pleading for his life they went closer and shot him in the head to show they did not want to leave him alive. They are evil.”
Mbalula appealed to police to find Nkohla's killers, adding they did not hide their faces on the day of the murder.
“We are saying to the police they must leave no stone unturned to ensure they bring the perpetrators to book. The people who did this must be found because they did not even hide their faces, they were not wearing balaclavas when they killed Loyiso. It was a hit, they were sent to kill Loyiso.”
He said Nkohla started working in rail projects when he [Mbalula] was minister of transport and he had requested help from Nkohla to revive the Langa to Philippi train line.
He described Nkohla as an exemplary public servant who served his community with diligence and care.
Mbalula on crime epidemic: ‘If it means soldiers must be deployed, that should happen’
Image: Freddy Mavunda
“If it means soldiers must be deployed, that should happen,” says the ANC as it urges government to do more in the fight against crime.
Speaking on the outcomes of an ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party was concerned about high levels of violent crime.
The ANC wants the security cluster to ramp-up efforts in the fight against crime as more lives are lost.
“We have encouraged that the same approach employed to deal with the [Covid-19] shutdown must be rolled-out in the fight against crime.”
Slain 'poo thrower in chief' Loyiso Nkohla 'was being extorted’ over lucrative railway project
Mbalula said deploying soldiers to help police fight violent crime was not a new idea.
Government should also consider deploying the police tactical team, AmaBherete, in townships to help combat gun-related crime.
TimesLIVE
