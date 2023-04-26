The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers has proposed a 3.8% increase in salary and benefits for politicians and officials in 2023.
The proposed salary and benefits increases were recently published in the Government Gazette.
The commission said it consulted finance minister Enoch Godongwana, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, chief justice Raymond Zondo, the lower courts remuneration committee and the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs before making the proposals.
The commission is responsible for making recommendations regarding the salaries and benefits of the president, deputy president, ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, MPs, judges, magistrates and other senior government officials.
The salary increases are not final and will need to be approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose salary is approved by parliament.
How much will officials possibly earn?
Ramaphosa’s annual salary and benefits would rise from R3,079,540 to R3,196,563 should the 3.8% increase be approved.
The proposed salary for deputy president Paul Mashatile is R3,020,823, up from R2,910,234.
A minister's salary would increase from R2,473,682 to R2,567,682, and a deputy minister would receive R2,114,540 from R2,037,129.
The commission also proposed an increase for leaders of opposition parties in parliament.
DA leader John Steenhuisen, as the leader of the official opposition, would receive a salary of R1,711,123 from R1,648,481.
EFF leader Julius Malema and other leaders of minority parties would receive an increase to R1,439,310 from R1,386,619.
MPs and other senior legislative figures also received increases, with the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, earning R3,020,823.
Keeping up with inflation or out of touch? These are the proposed salary hikes for Ramaphosa & ministers
Image: GULSHAN KHAN
The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers has proposed a 3.8% increase in salary and benefits for politicians and officials in 2023.
The proposed salary and benefits increases were recently published in the Government Gazette.
The commission said it consulted finance minister Enoch Godongwana, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, chief justice Raymond Zondo, the lower courts remuneration committee and the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs before making the proposals.
The commission is responsible for making recommendations regarding the salaries and benefits of the president, deputy president, ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, MPs, judges, magistrates and other senior government officials.
The salary increases are not final and will need to be approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose salary is approved by parliament.
How much will officials possibly earn?
Ramaphosa’s annual salary and benefits would rise from R3,079,540 to R3,196,563 should the 3.8% increase be approved.
The proposed salary for deputy president Paul Mashatile is R3,020,823, up from R2,910,234.
A minister's salary would increase from R2,473,682 to R2,567,682, and a deputy minister would receive R2,114,540 from R2,037,129.
The commission also proposed an increase for leaders of opposition parties in parliament.
DA leader John Steenhuisen, as the leader of the official opposition, would receive a salary of R1,711,123 from R1,648,481.
EFF leader Julius Malema and other leaders of minority parties would receive an increase to R1,439,310 from R1,386,619.
MPs and other senior legislative figures also received increases, with the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, earning R3,020,823.
Millions paid to buy generators and inverters for ministers
What was said about the proposed increases?
In reply to the commission, Godongwana said he does not support the recommendation of a 3.8% increase.
He proposes that a 1.5% increase plus a one-off cash gratuity be granted for all categories of public office bearers.
The minister said the recommendation by the commission will increase earnings beyond tolerable scales when budget constraints do not permit.
“The minister of finance pleaded with the commission to consider the prevailing adverse economic conditions and the extent to which the population is affected by the low economic state in which the country finds itself. The majority of low-income earners and those who are not employed and make a living rely on government social assistance schemes.”
Zondo made a submission through the heads of court committee on judges remuneration and the committee requested the commission to consider the inflationary erosion of judges’ salaries.
“An overview of the erosion over a period of seven years was provided which indicates a shortfall amounting to -20.6%. This issue will be addressed by the major review, which is work in progress.”
Lamola said he supports the 3.8% increase, while the lower courts remuneration committee said the recommendations should be no less than 7%.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Here's how many years it would take for an average SA worker to become a dollar millionaire
ANC NEC to deliberate on alliance tensions, wage bill, Eskom crisis, Phala Phala, Digital Vibes and 2024 elections
18% electricity tariff increase and 9% for water: Inside Tshwane’s 2023/2024 proposed budget
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos