They reaffirmed the primary role of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in maintaining international peace and security.
“They condemned terrorism and extremism, including violent extremism conducive to terrorism and called on countries of the region to adopt a zero tolerance approach to terrorism. Furthermore, they stressed the importance of co-ordination role of the UN and opposing double standards.”
It was agreed that terrorism and extremism, including violent extremism conducive to terrorism, must not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation, or ethnic group.
They expressed deep concern about the deteriorating situation in the occupied Palestinian territories as a result of continued occupation and the expansion of settlements by Israel.
“They stressed that the question of Palestine must be resolved through direct negotiations based on international law.”
On Syria, the bloc said the key to solving the Syrian issue is to follow the principles enshrined in relevant UNSC resolutions, in particular facilitation of the “Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process” of reconciliation and inclusiveness, respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and international support to the Syrians in their humanitarian needs, especially after the earthquake of February, giving priority to people’s livelihoods, and accelerating early recovery projects.
Brics concerned about situation unfolding in Sudan
Image: Supplied by Dirco.
Brics bloc deputy foreign ministers and special envoys on the Middle East and North Africa have expressed “deep concern” about the continued clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan.
In a joint statement after a meeting in Cape Town on Wednesday, they said they “deeply regret” the deaths and injuries of civilians and urged the parties to reach an immediate ceasefire, stressing the need to “respect international and humanitarian law”.
They encouraged all parties in Sudan to continue dialogue so a political transition could be achieved, meeting the fundamental interests of the country and the legitimate aspirations of the Sudanese people.
They also reiterated their support for joint efforts by the UN, AU and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to facilitate dialogue between the Sudanese parties to overcome the current situation, with the support of the international community.
Russia to send advance team to South Africa to prepare for Putin's Brics visit
On other regional and global matters, the Brics countries advocated for the strengthening of the multilateral framework of international relations, while opposing unilateralism and promoting peace, stability and development in the Middle East and North Africa region.
They also stressed the regional situation affects global security, stability and development and urged the international community to intensify support for development and peace in the MENA region and to align their support, including resources, to their responses to the resolution of regional conflicts.
They stressed the importance of addressing conflict and security concerns through dialogue and inclusive consultations in a co-ordinated and co-operative manner.
“A peaceful and prosperous Middle East and North Africa is in the interest of the whole world.”
The Brics members expressed serious concern over continued conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa that pose threats to regional and international peace, stability and security.
“Equally, they stated that regional crises should be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic dialogue based on unconditional respect for independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of all MENA countries,” the joint statement read.
A Brics guest who we hope doesn’t RSVP
They reaffirmed the primary role of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in maintaining international peace and security.
“They condemned terrorism and extremism, including violent extremism conducive to terrorism and called on countries of the region to adopt a zero tolerance approach to terrorism. Furthermore, they stressed the importance of co-ordination role of the UN and opposing double standards.”
It was agreed that terrorism and extremism, including violent extremism conducive to terrorism, must not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation, or ethnic group.
They expressed deep concern about the deteriorating situation in the occupied Palestinian territories as a result of continued occupation and the expansion of settlements by Israel.
“They stressed that the question of Palestine must be resolved through direct negotiations based on international law.”
On Syria, the bloc said the key to solving the Syrian issue is to follow the principles enshrined in relevant UNSC resolutions, in particular facilitation of the “Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process” of reconciliation and inclusiveness, respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and international support to the Syrians in their humanitarian needs, especially after the earthquake of February, giving priority to people’s livelihoods, and accelerating early recovery projects.
Ramaphosa to take advantage of Brics chair this year to push African agenda
They welcomed the rapprochement between Arab countries and Syria as well as the steps towards the Syrian Turkish normalisation and supported efforts conducive to the political resolution of the Syrian issue.
They also emphasised their firm support for Lebanon’s efforts to safeguard stability, security, sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity.
The countries reaffirmed their support for Yemen’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and for a political settlement to the Yemeni issue.
The Brics meeting also reflected on the 20 years since the invasion of Iraq which has severely affected the security and development trajectory of the country, its people and the wider region.
“They reiterated their firm support for Iraq’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. They reaffirmed their support for Iraq in safeguarding their national security and stability and fighting terrorism.”
They also emphasised the need to achieve an enduring and mutually acceptable political solution to the question of Western Sahara in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Russia’s Vladimir Putin invited to attend Brics summit in SA, Pandor confirms
PATRICK BULGER | China syndrome: Saudis want to get in on Brics action
Ramaphosa confirms Saudi Arabia wants to join Brics family
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos