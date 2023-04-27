eThekwini mayor expresses optimistic outlook in his state of the city address

Scaling down on the tendering system for certain projects in favour of using community organisations and an optimistic outlook for the city’s economic recovery formed the central theme of eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s state of the city address.
Kaunda presented his 2023 address at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Wednesday.
The mayor blamed the majority of the city’s challenges on the Covid-19 pandemic, the July 2021 unrest and the April 2022 floods.
However, the mayor sought to paint an optimistic picture regarding the city’s economy and job creation.
He conceded that the city’s economy had been revised down but maintained four sectors — finance, trade, manufacturing and transport — were earmarked to keep the city afloat by providing 80% of the city’s expected GDP growth and creating numerous jobs.
He also highlighted a forecast by economic advisory services HIS Markit of 1.3% economic growth for 2023, compared to 0.9% in 2022.
“For us as a city, we view the plans by Transnet to expand the port of Durban as a vote of confidence in eThekwini. The R130.7bn investment will contribute an average of 1.8% per year to the city’s GDP over 17 years, starting this year,” he added.
Kaunda also announced the city’s plan to incorporate community organisations in economic participation by scaling down on the tendering system and using legally competent co-operatives to render certain services.
Kaunda said chapter 8 of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act stated that a municipality may provide a municipal service in its area through a community-based organisation legally competent to enter into such an agreement.
“This statutory provision enjoins the municipality to use, among others, its buying power to empower local communities by giving them opportunities to render services to the city through their social enterprises and co-operatives,” he said.
Services that Kaunda said would be delegated to community organisations included fixing of potholes, verge clearance, road markings, refuse collection and sourcing of materials to build local infrastructure.
“The legislation allows us to conduct a targeted procurement spend to enterprises owned by women, youth, military veterans and people living with disabilities. Therefore, the tendering system is not the only way the municipality can render services.”
Kaunda said the city’s supply chain management (SCM) was reviewing its policy to find ways to promote the social solidarity economy in its procurement process.
“The current SCM processes for community participation goals and subcontracting will be strictly monitored on a quarterly basis as part of normal supplier performance reviews to ensure that all undertakings made by the bidders when they are awarded contracts are enforced,” he said.
Kaunda added 262 ward-based co-operatives provided verge maintenance services throughout the city’s 111 wards and the plan was to double that number by July.
The city would provide more details when he delivers the budget statement on May 31.
He also announced interventions the city was making to revitalise its tourism industry. Short term plans included hosting the Brics summit in August, the Durban July horse race and other tourist-attracting events.
