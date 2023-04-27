Mixed reaction to eThekwini mayor's state of the city address

The 2023 eThekwini state of the city address elicited mixed reaction from opposition parties in the council on Wednesday.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said four sectors — finance, trade, manufacturing and transport — were earmarked to keep the city afloat by providing 80% of the city’s expected GDP growth and creating numerous jobs.
The EFF and the National Freedom Party (NFP) welcomed Kaunda’s address while the DA, ActionSA and IFP were not impressed.
The NFP’s Zandile Myeni, who is deputy mayor, said the mayor tackled what the public expected to be addressed and took responsibility for shortcomings.
“People wanted to hear progress as to what is happening in terms of crime. Most of the things the mayor highlighted were the issues of security and making a point that the community and private sector joins hands with the government to fight crime.”
Themba Mvubu, EFF caucus leader in the council and chairperson of the human settlements and infrastructure committee, said it was too soon to express any meaningful reaction, but welcomed the mayor’s allocation for the committee he chairs.
“I’m happy with the allocation which went to it, particularly to deal with water and sanitation. We were the ones who complained about the sewer spills and water leaks in the city so those are the positives.”
ActionSA’s Zwakele Mncwango said Kaunda’s speech was “empty” because it missed a lot of points he was expected to address.
“In terms of infrastructure development he had nice words but failed to touch on the issues of sewer and business forums. You can’t talk about catalytic projects with big budgets allocated to it but you can never fulfil anything if you fail to address the challenges around it,” he said.
“If you look at economic growth, and tourism in particular, he failed to touch on the long term plans around tourism.”
The IFP’s Mduduzi Nkosi said the mayor was singing the same tune he had been singing for years without providing progress.
“He was supposed to say last year we had this problem and we addressed it this way. For instance the issue of the floods, we have not addressed what happened in Isipingo where the major cause was Shongweni dam. We have not addressed that which means if the floods were to come again we would face similar issues.”
