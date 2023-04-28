Build One SA said De Ruyter’s appearance before Scopa was a disappointing waste of time and taxpayer money.
“De Ruyter 'chickened out' of naming anyone, going so far as to not even define what he means by 'high-level politicians',” said the party.
“Despite being offered parliamentary privilege protection by Scopa, he consistently refused. Essentially, he stated there is R1bn stolen a month, it is being perpetrated by high-level politicians, but won’t disclose their identities or whether they are still serving in government.
“By hiding the names of those stealing money, who are very possibly still in government and still stealing, he is aiding and abetting those criminals. This is a great disappointment.”
The party said it would request an urgent meeting with Col LJ Kekana, commander of the Hawks' Johannesburg serious corruption investigation unit, to establish practical steps and timelines going forward, including how it can provide the necessary assistance they may require investigation De Ruyter’s claims.
“While we are sympathetic to Mr De Ruyter’s need to protect himself personally and commend him as a whistle-blower, we commit to supporting and expediting the criminal investigation that is currently under way, regardless of Mr De Ruyter’s opacity.”
'De Ruyter chickened out': Maimane slams ex-Eskom CEO for not naming corrupt politician
Image: Supplied
Build One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has slammed former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for refusing to reveal the identity of a “senior politician” implicated in corruption at the power utility.
De Ruyter, who appeared before parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) this week, told MPs he did not want to expose himself to further legal action or security risk by naming the individual.
“Having regard to the nature of the criminal and unlawful activities, the sources that I relied on to inform the law enforcement and intelligence agencies have legitimate reasons to fear for their safety. I’m therefore not able to divulge their identities because doing so may compromise their identities and their safety,” he said.
Maimane said De Ruyter undermined the Scopa with his testimony.
“It is unacceptable to refuse to name the ministers involved in organised crime at Eskom and the minister who said we must 'allow people to eat'.
“We know that there are ministers who know of corrupt activity at Eskom and there are ministers who are participating in criminal activity at Eskom. Meanwhile, the whole country is sitting in hours of darkness every day. This is why I opened a case on the De Ruyter matter,” said Maimane.
André de Ruyter refuses to name minister who told him 'you have to enable some people to eat a little bit'
