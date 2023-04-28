Politics

Lamola unimpressed with late warders during unplanned Freedom Day prison visit

28 April 2023 - 12:12 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola was not happy about prison warders reporting late for work. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola was unimpressed when he found about a quarter of warders at a Johannesburg prison arrived late for work on Freedom Day.  

The minister paid an unplanned visit to the Johannesburg correctional centre on Thursday and was not happy about the late arrival of some staff, saying he found the warders walking casually through the gates.  

He said warders reporting late for duty was common in prisons and would not be tolerated.  

“We will deal with those who arrive late. This is national duty and all of us are expected to act with discipline and be on time. Time is of the essence. If you arrive late, anything can happen in a minute in this centre,” Lamola said.  

On the same day Lamola visited the Johannesburg correctional centre, convicted rapists Siyabulela Khohliso and Athini Nothi Mzingelwa escaped from Ngqeleni Correctional Centre in Eastern Cape.  

Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department launched a manhunt to find the two inmates who escaped on Thursday afternoon from the centre’s sports field.   

Lamola’s unplanned visit comes after his department has been criticised for the escape of “Facebook” rapist and murderer Thabo Bester from a private prison in Bloemfontein last year.

Bester allegedly escaped with the assistance of prison staff, including a warder.

He was arrested almost a year after his escape. Bester was recaptured in Tanzania earlier this month and is under 24/7 surveillance at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria. 

Ministers give update on escapee Thabo Bester and his partner in crime

Police minister Bheki Cele and his justice counterpart Ronald Lamola are on Thursday proviiding an update on the deportation of convicted murderer ...
News
2 weeks ago

Second G4S guard arrested in connection with Thabo Bester escape to remain in custody

The case against a second G4S security guard arrested in connection with Thabo Bester's escape has been postponed until May after his case was ...
News
1 week ago

Escaped inmates nabbed after just nine hours of freedom

Two inmates managed to escape from the Brandfort prison in the Free State, but their freedom only lasted nine hours as they were rearrested later ...
News
3 weeks ago
