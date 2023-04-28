The government is on Friday briefing the media on details of the preparations it undertook for the private visit to the Eastern Cape by the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a large entourage of guests.
UAE President Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and more than 600 of his family members and their guests were granted special permission by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to use Bulembu Airport as a port of entry at Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s request.
The president invited guests to South Africa for an Eid celebration to mark the end of Ramadan.
He reportedly spent more than R20m on upgrades to the runway, with equipment flown in by cargo planes for the occasion including vehicles, helicopters and an air ambulance.
WATCH LIVE | Government briefs media on visit by UAE president
