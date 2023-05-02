This post comes after Winde said he would arrest Putin if he “sets foot in the Western Cape” in August when he attends the Brics Summit
He slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for inviting Putin to South Africa despite a warrant issued for his arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC).
“If the Russian leader sets foot in the Western Cape, we as the provincial government will have him arrested by Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers. If the SA Police Service is unable or unwilling to act, then we must,” said Winde.
EFF leader Julius Malema said anyone who threatens to arrest Putin when he attends the Brics Summit “is blowing hot air”.
“President Putin is more than welcome here and no-one is going to arrest President Putin. Everyone who is saying that is blowing hot air. I don’t think the premier of the Western Cape knows what he is talking about.
“If he wants to meet his maker prematurely, he must try and touch Putin. No-one can do that. Not even [US president Joe] Biden can say such a reckless statement when it comes to Putin,” said Malema.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the premier does not have the power to stop anyone from coming to South Africa.
“Alan Winde doesn't have powers to stop anyone coming to this country. Western Cape is a province — not a country — under a unitary state,” said Mbalula.
Alan Winde calls fake news on post claiming Putin will be placed in Mandela's cell if he's arrested
Image: Trevor Samson
Western Cape premier Alan Winde has called fake news on a social post claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin “will be placed in Nelson Mandela's prison cell” if arrested.
The post, using Winde's name, said Putin would be placed in the late former president's Robben Island cell and the prison number 46664 would be changed to 24022.
Winde alerted the public the post was fake.
