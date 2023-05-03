Politics

EFF in Ekurhuleni slams non-payment of service providers, points fingers at officials

03 May 2023 - 17:20
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
EFF Gauteng chairperson and Ekurhuleni finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga.
EFF Gauteng chairperson and Ekurhuleni finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The EFF mayoral committee members in Ekurhuleni have criticised the non-payment of service providers in the city, saying it has serious implications on the ability of the city to deliver services.

EFF Gauteng provincial chairperson and finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga revealed that the city had just more than R200m in unpaid invoices.

“This has serious implications on the ability of the city to deliver services. The economic impact of such payment delays goes beyond the supplier’s ability to render services but has a direct impact on the entire value chain, which includes employees of these service providers and manufacturers that provide raw material to all suppliers,” he said.

Dunga added that during such tough economic conditions, it was imperative for them to ensure they do not contribute to the already struggling economy by withholding payments to suppliers.

He said what was more concerning was that some service providers were forced to turn to the courts to obtain court orders, and now the municipality’s assets were being attached. 

“We are going to call an imbizo [meeting] that will provide a platform for all service providers to understand the cause of delays and the basis of non-payment,” he said.

'Political games only paralyse service delivery': DA, ActionSA slam ANC/EFF alliance for Joburg mayor delay tactics

ActionSA and the DA have expressed anger at what they deem to be theatrics of the ANC/EFF coalition, which they claim has led to the delay that has ...
Politics
4 hours ago

“We are also aware that some of the non-payment of service providers is because there are officials who solicit bribes to effect payments.”

Dunga added that the imbizo would be attended by municipal officials responsible for the payment of service providers and they will give immediate attention to service providers who have not been paid in more than 30 days as per treasury guidelines.

Briefing the media on the state of the city, the finance MMC said they have conducted a thorough assessment of the current state of affairs, guided by the mayor’s address on April 25.

Part of the pressing issues the municipality had uncovered was that, despite the city’s clean audits, the city's conditional grants allocation made by the National Treasury remained relatively low in comparison to other metropolitan cities. 

“This is made worse sometimes by delays in appointments of contractors and sometimes poor spending on projects.

“But also, the manner in which the National Treasury releases funds towards the end of the financial year puts the city in a difficult position, particularly when there are no reserves to continue spending before the money reaches the coffers of the city,” said the chairperson.

Dunga said his collective was grounded by his party’s cardinal pillar No 7, which called for an open, accountable, corruption-free government and society without fear of victimisation by state agencies.

“Guided by this principle, the EFF in the government of Ekurhuleni will not tiptoe around corrupt officials and will not protect corruption and corrupt officials and people.”

The EFF in Ekurhuleni occupies five mayoral committee seats, while the ANC occupies the other five.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ex-Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela's fraud matter postponed

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela was unprepared for his court appearance on Tuesday as he had not briefed his legal team ahead of the court ...
News
1 day ago

Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele in hot water for removal of Tshwane COPE councillor

City of Johannesburg speaker and COPE member Colleen Makhubele is in hot water after her involvement in the contested removal of Tshwane COPE ...
Politics
1 day ago

SONGEZO ZIBI | Our electoral system neither sees nor respects voters

In recent weeks national news has been abuzz with reports that Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie wants to be mayor of the City of ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Mbalula on crime epidemic: ‘If it means soldiers must be deployed, that should happen’

The ANC says it wants government to do more in the fight against crime.
Politics
1 week ago

Gauteng province and metros the most corrupt — Corruption Watch report

The three metropolitans in Gauteng account for the most cases of reported corruption in local government.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA's quiet push for 'virtual' Putin visit to solve ICC arrest warrant dilemma Politics
  2. Company in KZN's failed feeding scheme demands payment Politics
  3. On a coalition course? ANC hasn't ruled out working with the DA Politics
  4. PA leader Gayton McKenzie resigns as Central Karoo mayor Politics
  5. Alan Winde calls fake news on post claiming Putin will be placed in Mandela's ... Politics

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York