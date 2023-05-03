“We are also aware that some of the non-payment of service providers is because there are officials who solicit bribes to effect payments.”
TimesLIVE
EFF in Ekurhuleni slams non-payment of service providers, points fingers at officials
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The EFF mayoral committee members in Ekurhuleni have criticised the non-payment of service providers in the city, saying it has serious implications on the ability of the city to deliver services.
EFF Gauteng provincial chairperson and finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga revealed that the city had just more than R200m in unpaid invoices.
“This has serious implications on the ability of the city to deliver services. The economic impact of such payment delays goes beyond the supplier’s ability to render services but has a direct impact on the entire value chain, which includes employees of these service providers and manufacturers that provide raw material to all suppliers,” he said.
Dunga added that during such tough economic conditions, it was imperative for them to ensure they do not contribute to the already struggling economy by withholding payments to suppliers.
He said what was more concerning was that some service providers were forced to turn to the courts to obtain court orders, and now the municipality’s assets were being attached.
“We are going to call an imbizo [meeting] that will provide a platform for all service providers to understand the cause of delays and the basis of non-payment,” he said.
