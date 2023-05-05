Politics

Mzwanele Manyi ditches ATM for EFF

05 May 2023 - 08:27 By TIMESLIVE
ATM member Mzwanele Manyi has joined the EFF.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former cabinet spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has ditched the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for the EFF. 

Manyi said: "After careful thought and consideration, I have come to the conclusion I can serve South Africa better when in an organisation like the EFF."

Manyi said his departure from the ATM was amicable, adding he hoped to be the bridge between the two parties. 

The EFF will be Manyi's third political home in the past four years. 

In 2019 he announced he was leaving the ANC, saying he felt he had overstayed his welcome. He lambasted the ruling party, saying it was fatigued, captured and saturated. 

He joined theATM, a pro-Jacob Zuma party, as one of the it national executive members.

Manyi is official spokesperson for former president Zuma and the Jacob G Zuma Foundation. 

In his latest statement, Manyi sang the praises of the EFF. 

"The EFF has scale and demonstrable track record on accountability issues. Importantly, it is a listening party that genuinely engages the electorate before drawing up a manifesto," he said. 

Conceding there were some aspects of the EFF with which he did not align, Manyi added: "Whatever I disagree with the EFF on is overwhelmingly overshadowed by what I agree with them on."

He stressed it was time for SA to fight back against corruption in government and for the perpetrators to be brought to book. 

He complimented the leadership of the EFF, labeling them as "reasonable people" with whom he had worked with in the past. 

"I join the EFF as a rank and file member and will make my contribution in that capacity."

TimesLIVE

