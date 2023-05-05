Mzwanele Manyi ditches ATM for EFF

In his latest statement, Manyi sang the praises of the EFF.
TimesLIVE
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Former cabinet spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has ditched the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for the EFF.
Manyi said: "After careful thought and consideration, I have come to the conclusion I can serve South Africa better when in an organisation like the EFF."
Manyi said his departure from the ATM was amicable, adding he hoped to be the bridge between the two parties.
The EFF will be Manyi's third political home in the past four years.
In 2019 he announced he was leaving the ANC, saying he felt he had overstayed his welcome. He lambasted the ruling party, saying it was fatigued, captured and saturated.
He joined theATM, a pro-Jacob Zuma party, as one of the it national executive members.
Manyi is official spokesperson for former president Zuma and the Jacob G Zuma Foundation.
TimesLIVE
