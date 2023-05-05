Such a healthcare system should be adequately staffed with well-trained and motivated healthcare professionals supported by effective management and leadership.
To achieve this vision, Ramaphosa said the government must prioritise several key areas, one of them being funding.
“We need a well-funded health system. Resources will need to be pooled to provide access to quality health care for all, starting with government funding health services that have experienced a massive budget reduction in the past few years.”
South Africa would also need to mobilise resources to address perennial problems such as HIV, TB and other non-communicable diseases, he said.
The country will also need strong governance and leadership by the department of health.
“This is to ensure that the entire health system, public and private, is well-managed, transparent, and accountable to the public. In this regard we look to partnerships with civil society to improve oversight and accountability. The department of health should be at the forefront of highlighting the importance of health for economic development and social wellbeing.”
He said stepping up investment in healthcare infrastructure will also be critical.
“We have to upgrade existing healthcare facilities, build new ones where necessary, and ensure that they are properly equipped with the latest medical equipment and technologies.”
Ramaphosa wants equal access for all to quality health care
Image: GCIS.
To achieve South Africa’s vision of providing equal access for all to universal health care will require collaboration, strengthened health systems, funding and good governance, President Cyril Ramaphosa told a health summit in Boksburg on Friday.
The National Health Insurance (NHI) took centre stage at the second presidential summit with Ramaphosa saying equal access to health care services should be available to all citizens despite their economic or social standing.
The president said the NHI Bill, which was introduced in August 2019, is expected to be debated in the National Assembly next month and will be sent to the National Council of Provinces for consideration.
“The aim is to ensure that everyone can access quality health services without incurring financial hardship and ... to promote health equity and reduce health disparities by providing essential health services to all individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic status or geographic location.”
How load-shedding is threatening health care
To achieve this, Ramaphosa said health systems should be strengthened, health coverage needed to be expanded, and out-of-pocket expenses for health services needed to be reduced.
“Promoting universal health care and achieving sustainable development relies on collaboration between governments, civil society organisations, the private sector and other stakeholders.”
Ramaphosa said South Africa’s vision was to create a world-class health system accessible for all citizens regardless of socioeconomic status.
Hospital horror: patients fight for survival in smelly, overstretched wards
Such a healthcare system should be adequately staffed with well-trained and motivated healthcare professionals supported by effective management and leadership.
To achieve this vision, Ramaphosa said the government must prioritise several key areas, one of them being funding.
“We need a well-funded health system. Resources will need to be pooled to provide access to quality health care for all, starting with government funding health services that have experienced a massive budget reduction in the past few years.”
South Africa would also need to mobilise resources to address perennial problems such as HIV, TB and other non-communicable diseases, he said.
The country will also need strong governance and leadership by the department of health.
“This is to ensure that the entire health system, public and private, is well-managed, transparent, and accountable to the public. In this regard we look to partnerships with civil society to improve oversight and accountability. The department of health should be at the forefront of highlighting the importance of health for economic development and social wellbeing.”
He said stepping up investment in healthcare infrastructure will also be critical.
“We have to upgrade existing healthcare facilities, build new ones where necessary, and ensure that they are properly equipped with the latest medical equipment and technologies.”
SA ‘on a hiding to nowhere’ with two health systems as NHI plan steams ahead
The country will also need to develop a motivated, capable, compassionate workforce, and work with medical schools, nursing colleges, and other healthcare training institutions in this regard.
“Government must invest more in training programmes for healthcare professionals and increase staffing levels to meet the population's needs.”
He said South Africa will also need to ensure essential medicines and medical devices are available in all healthcare facilities, including rural areas and points of access closest to the people, like community pharmacies.
“Advancing the local production of therapeutics, diagnostics, vaccines and other medical countermeasures in South Africa.”
A zero-tolerance approach on corruption will also need to be adopted with strict measures in place to monitor medical supplies and good governance in the health sector.
He said what happened to murdered whistle-blower Babita Deokaran at Tembisa Hospital should never happen again.
“We must protect whistle-blowers to ensure we can root out corruption that has become endemic in our health system.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
This is how NHI can shine: doctor behind Soweto clinic that broke the mould
Several programmes put on ice due to Covid-19, health department tells MPs
Health services suffer as budget is prioritised to deal with Covid-19
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos