Politics

Gordhan ‘jeopardising education and health’ by appealing load-shedding exemption ruling — EFF

Party called for removal of public enterprises minister

09 May 2023 - 12:56
EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo accused public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan of choosing to be “arrogant”. File photo.
EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo accused public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan of choosing to be “arrogant”. File photo.
Image: Philani Nombembe

The EFF has accused the government of jeopardising public health and the right to education by appealing a court order which exempted hospitals and schools from load-shedding.

The public enterprise department plans to appeal a Pretoria high court judgment ordering government to exempt public hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations from load-shedding.

The interim order handed down on Friday needed to be implemented within 60 days, with the court instructing minister Pravin Gordhan to take reasonable steps to ensure sufficient supply of power to prevent blackouts.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo accused Gordhan of choosing to be “arrogant” by opting to appeal the court’s ruling.

“The judgment by the high court is based on the fact that healthcare, education and the provision of policing services are constitutional rights South Africans have been deprived of due to the man-made energy crisis in the country,” he said.

Gordhan to file urgent appeal against high court ruling on load-shedding

The public enterprises department will appeal a high court judgment ordering the government to ensure public hospitals, clinics, schools and police ...
News
21 hours ago

Such an appeal indicates the government is opposing the ethical and human judgment, showing the ruling party disregards ordinary people and the poor, Tambo said. 

The EFF called for the removal of Gordhan and accused President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of directly attacking citizens.

“It is a decision by government that the poor must die in public hospitals, that children in state schools must be denied education and that crime must continue to spiral out of control,” Tambo said.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) shared similar sentiments on Tuesday, stating they rejected Gordhan's intentions.

Sanco spokesperson Thamsanqa Kenke said Gordhan was compelled by the courts to protect lives and act for society and not against it. 

“We would like to remind him that it is not his money that will be spent but public resources and he has no right to deprive people of that which belongs to them. How is buying a generator for a school in Diepsloot or a police station in Khayelitsha or a hospital in Mahikeng  of 'serious concern' to efforts to stabilise the national grid?” Kenke said.

High court orders schools, hospitals and police stations to be shielded from load-shedding

The Pretoria high court has ordered government to ensure public hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations are shielded from load-shedding.
News
3 days ago

The court's ruling came after 19 organisations including opposition parties, individuals and NGOs made applications on the matter.

Sanco vowed to join the call by the 19 organisations should Gordhan continue to have a “stubborn attitude”, said Kenke. 

“Sanco will mobilise society in calling for the removal from office of the minister of public enterprises. The abuse our people have suffered under his watch with this man-made electricity crisis is no longer bearable,” he said. 

Gordhan said the urgent appeal to set aside the judgment is due to its implications on efforts to stabilise the national power grid and get the country out of indefinite load-shedding.

“While the department respects the independence of the courts, in this case the department believes the judgment would have unintended consequences and will undermine the efforts to balance the protection of the rights ventilated in this case with the need to stabilise and protect our grid infrastructure,” said Gordhan.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'Stop wasting time & taxpayers’ money' — Build One SA slams Gordhan's plan to appeal power ruling

The EFF called for Gordhan’s removal, saying he has once again showed his “deep hatred” for the public in service of his “nefarious agenda of ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Stage 6 load-shedding to be implemented until further notice

Eskom has announced that stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday afternoon until further notice.
News
1 day ago

Government spends R146m for soldiers to protect Eskom power stations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 880 soldiers to protect Eskom power stations for six months at a cost of more than R146m.
News
1 day ago

Court ruling exempting hospitals, schools, police stations from load-shedding welcomed

Stakeholders have welcomed the Pretoria high court ruling ordering the government to ensure public hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fikile Mbalula reads riot act to ANC councillors over Al Jama-ah mayor Politics
  2. From ‘act of God’ to ‘scammer’ claims: 5 things to know about new Joburg mayor ... Politics
  3. DA calls for fraud-accused Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to account Politics
  4. Moonshot pact in ICU, says ActionSA Politics
  5. WATCH | Malema says he wants Jacob Zuma to join EFF — the 'home of ... Politics

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...