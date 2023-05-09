Gordhan ‘jeopardising education and health’ by appealing load-shedding exemption ruling — EFF

Such an appeal indicates the government is opposing the ethical and human judgment, showing the ruling party disregards ordinary people and the poor, Tambo said.
The EFF called for the removal of Gordhan and accused President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of directly attacking citizens.
“It is a decision by government that the poor must die in public hospitals, that children in state schools must be denied education and that crime must continue to spiral out of control,” Tambo said.
The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) shared similar sentiments on Tuesday, stating they rejected Gordhan's intentions.
Sanco spokesperson Thamsanqa Kenke said Gordhan was compelled by the courts to protect lives and act for society and not against it.
“We would like to remind him that it is not his money that will be spent but public resources and he has no right to deprive people of that which belongs to them. How is buying a generator for a school in Diepsloot or a police station in Khayelitsha or a hospital in Mahikeng of 'serious concern' to efforts to stabilise the national grid?” Kenke said.
The EFF has accused the government of jeopardising public health and the right to education by appealing a court order which exempted hospitals and schools from load-shedding.
The public enterprise department plans to appeal a Pretoria high court judgment ordering government to exempt public hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations from load-shedding.
The interim order handed down on Friday needed to be implemented within 60 days, with the court instructing minister Pravin Gordhan to take reasonable steps to ensure sufficient supply of power to prevent blackouts.
EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo accused Gordhan of choosing to be “arrogant” by opting to appeal the court’s ruling.
“The judgment by the high court is based on the fact that healthcare, education and the provision of policing services are constitutional rights South Africans have been deprived of due to the man-made energy crisis in the country,” he said.
The court's ruling came after 19 organisations including opposition parties, individuals and NGOs made applications on the matter.
Sanco vowed to join the call by the 19 organisations should Gordhan continue to have a “stubborn attitude”, said Kenke.
“Sanco will mobilise society in calling for the removal from office of the minister of public enterprises. The abuse our people have suffered under his watch with this man-made electricity crisis is no longer bearable,” he said.
Gordhan said the urgent appeal to set aside the judgment is due to its implications on efforts to stabilise the national power grid and get the country out of indefinite load-shedding.
“While the department respects the independence of the courts, in this case the department believes the judgment would have unintended consequences and will undermine the efforts to balance the protection of the rights ventilated in this case with the need to stabilise and protect our grid infrastructure,” said Gordhan.
