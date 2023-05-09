Politics

The mayor must take charge: Ekurhuleni ANC

09 May 2023 - 16:47
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
The African Independent Congress's Sivuyile Ngodwana is the executive mayor of Ekurhuleni.
Image: Supplied

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has called on mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana to take charge of the city.

The party believes Ngodwana, from the African Independent Congress (AIC), must take firm charge of executive work, including the conduct of the mayoral committee, or it could rapidly degenerate.

Ekurhuleni has 10 MMCs, five each from the ANC and EFF. 

“We are clear that the face of the city is the executive mayor, who must be supported by members of the mayoral committee. MMCs must not enter into a competition with the executive mayor,” ANC caucus chairperson Jongizizwe Dlabathi said.

Dlabathi made these comments after an EFF briefing last week to outline the way it sees the city.

The EFF made damning statements on what was transpiring in Ekurhuleni, making allegations about “missing trucks” and “R200m in unpaid invoices”, and threatening city officials.

Dlabathi said the EFF voiced what the ANC deemed “sensationalism and factual inaccuracies [that] are detrimental to the image of the city and its administration”.

He added that given the party's recent observation on how collaborative governance was unfolding at mayoral committee level, it called on the mayor to firmly take charge of executive work.

“We want to give the executive mayor the benefit of the doubt [because] failure to ensure the centre is holding on his part will plunge us into a leadership crisis. We will find it difficult to defend disjuncture in the mayoral committee,” Dlabathi said.

He urged the mayor to direct the municipal programme as articulated by him during the state of the city address, saying anything outside these priorities must be undermined. 

“As the ANC in council, we want to preside over a stable municipality that is capable, developmental and sustainable.”

