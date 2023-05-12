Politics

DA caucus storms out of Joburg council meeting, calling it illegal

12 May 2023 - 11:55
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
DA councillors stormed out of the Johannesburg council chambers on Friday. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The DA caucus in Johannesburg stormed out of a council meeting on Friday, declaring the gathering illegal.

The party accused speaker Colleen Makhubele of flouting council rules by allowing the meeting to continue after time to establish a quorum lapsed.

Former chief whip and DA councillor Tyrell Meyers objected to the proceedings, informing Makhubele of rule 57 regarding a quorum at 10am, the scheduled beginning of the meeting.

"If at the expiry of 20 minutes after the time set in the notice in terms of rule 55 for the commencement of a council or committee meeting a quorum is not constituted, the meeting shall be adjourned — unless it is decided, with the unanimous consent of the councillors present, to allow for further time not exceeding 10 minutes, in order to enable a quorum to be present," he said.

Meyers raised this objection at 10.30am, alerting the speaker that the period in which to do so had passed, according to the rule.

The rule further states that no resolution may be passed in the event of a lack of quorum.

DA calls for fraud-accused Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to account

The DA caucus in the Johannesburg council has called for newly elected mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to account for accusations he is a scammer, saying he ...
Politics
3 days ago

DA councillor Leah Knott said council did not have a quorum within the required time and the "compromised speaker" unilaterally gave an extension.

"The speaker refuses to acknowledge her illegal actions. Any decision taken now is invalid. The DA is walking out, we won't validate an illegal meeting," said Knott.

Council chief whip Sthembiso Zungu said the DA's behaviour was unacceptable.

"I would like to register my concern at the manner in which the DA caucus just left the meeting. It needs to be registered and placed on record, such behaviour is not acceptable. There is a court ruling that speaks to such behaviour. It must be corrected going forward," said Zungu.

Makhubele asked a legal representative to assist with a headcount to verify warm bodies in council vs signatures recorded in its register.

Council continued with the agenda despite the absence of the DA.

