EFF calls for dismissal of US ambassador over 'imperialist talk and threats'

12 May 2023 - 17:48
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
The EFF is calling for the dismissal of the US ambassador following his explosive allegations regarding the sale of weapons to Russia. File photo.
The EFF is calling for the dismissal of the US ambassador following his explosive allegations regarding the sale of weapons to Russia. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The EFF has condemned the “contemptuous imperialist talk” by US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety on foreign policy and diplomatic issues which it said could be handled through normal diplomatic channels.

The party said on Friday it was concerned because, the US embassy seemed to be leaning towards interference in domestic and sovereign foreign policy issues.

“In his latest ranting, the US ambassador hysterically demonised South Africa’s relationship with the Russian Federation and out of context spoke about the Lady R Vessel which docked in Simon's Town in December 2022,” said the party.

The red berets said the ministry of defence had clarified in December 2022 the vessel had come to collect orders made before the Covid-19 pandemic saying this was consistent with international best practice to honour contractual trade obligations and relationships.

“The US has absolutely no right and permission to interfere with South Africa’s sovereign right to determine who she trades with and who her friends are.

“The EFF’s diplomatic and firm advice to ambassador Brigety is that he must shut up on all sovereign policy decisions and relationships South Africa engages in,” the EFF said.

It said the country was not a colonial outpost of the US and would never be one.

“The EFF is additionally concerned about ambassadors who call media conferences to speak about issues that could have been handled through normal diplomatic channels.

“Instead of raising false alarms with the media and making reflections on domestic policy position of a political party, the US ambassador should have approached government to clarify his confusion.”

The EFF said there were several embassies and foreign missions in South Africa and none of them had demonstrated the misbehaviour and ill-discipline of Brigety.

“We therefore call for the immediate dismissal of the US ambassador from South Africa for his unbecoming, undiplomatic and outrightly irresponsible approach to diplomatic relations,” said the party.

“The South African government must never be intimidated by a reckless ambassador who lacks the necessary diplomatic courtesy and discipline to handle issues in a decent and diplomatic manner.”

TimesLIVE

SA, US diplomatic storm: Presidency says independent inquiry to probe docking of Russian vessel

Government has taken the decision to institute an independent inquiry into the docking of a Russian ship at Simon’s Town naval base and apparently ...
News
22 hours ago

‘Hostile’ ANC ignores Washington attempts for dialogue: US ambassador to SA

The US government has expressed concern about the ‘hostility’ it has received from the ruling party, despite how generous it has been to SA.
News
22 hours ago

Russian vessel left SA naval dockyard loaded with arms, ammunition — US government

A Russian ship that docked at Simon's Town naval base left South Africa loaded with weapons, according to the US government.
News
1 day ago
