Manyi credits Steenhuisen for his decision to join the EFF
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Mzwanele Manyi has credited DA leader John Steenhuisen for his decision to join the EFF.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson this week revealed his decision to ditch the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for the EFF came after Steenhuisen declared the red berets his party’s number one enemies.
Steenhuisen, calling a “moonshot pact” with like-minded political parties, said the DA would do all it could to stop the possibility of the EFF knocking on the doors of the Union Buildings after next year’s election through a coalition with the ANC.
“All credit to John Steenhuisen,” said Manyi.
“His declaration of the EFF as the DA's enemy number one was the final trigger that confirmed to me the vanguard of the working class is the EFF.”
Mzwanele Manyi crowned with a red beret — will Jacob Zuma be next?
EFF leader Julius Malema said Manyi's credentials speak volumes.
“On behalf of the EFF ground forces, I want to take this opportunity to welcome fighter Mzwanele Manyi to his political home. We are honoured to have you as part of our family.
“Your credentials speak volumes and we are more than confident you will make a massive contribution to the success of the struggle for economic freedom in our lifetime.”
