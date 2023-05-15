Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is away on government business for 48 hours while transport MMC Kenny Kunene steps in as acting mayor.
Protocol states that when a mayor leaves town, he appoints an acting mayor to take over his duties for the duration of his trip.
Gwamanda is in Cape Town honouring the National Treasury’s invitation to the Executive Leadership Programme.
The programme is a cities' support initiative organised by the Treasury under the theme “navigating the storms: building adaptable and resilient cities”.
He was invited alongside MMCs Loyiso Masuku and Eunice Mgcina.
Among the guests is finance minister Enoch Godongwana and deputy cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Parks Tau.
Kunene will be relieved of acting mayor duties on Tuesday, when Gwamanda is expected to return.
Joburg mayor Gwamanda away in Cape Town while Kunene steps in
Image: Supplied
Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is away on government business for 48 hours while transport MMC Kenny Kunene steps in as acting mayor.
Protocol states that when a mayor leaves town, he appoints an acting mayor to take over his duties for the duration of his trip.
Gwamanda is in Cape Town honouring the National Treasury’s invitation to the Executive Leadership Programme.
The programme is a cities' support initiative organised by the Treasury under the theme “navigating the storms: building adaptable and resilient cities”.
He was invited alongside MMCs Loyiso Masuku and Eunice Mgcina.
Among the guests is finance minister Enoch Godongwana and deputy cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Parks Tau.
Kunene will be relieved of acting mayor duties on Tuesday, when Gwamanda is expected to return.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Acting Johannesburg mayor to oversee evictions in hijacked building in CBD
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract allegations against Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
Thapelo Amad defends Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda after scam allegations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos