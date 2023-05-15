Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter on Monday said the South African government was under “extraordinary pressure” to take sides in the Russian-Ukrainian war, but it would not budge.
“Throughout, we have been firm on this point: South Africa has not been, and will not be, drawn into a contest between global powers.
“That does not mean that we do not have a position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Consistent with our stance on conflicts in other parts of the world, South Africa’s view is that the international community needs to work together to urgently achieve a cessation of hostilities and to prevent further loss of life and displacement of civilians in Ukraine.
“It needs to support meaningful dialogue towards a lasting peace, which ensures the security and stability of all nations,” Ramaphosa said.
The Presidency said though there was no evidence yet backing up the claims, the government would probe the purpose of the Russian ship stopping in SA and the ensuing allegations in an independent inquiry led by a retired judge. Brigety was also requested to supply evidence of his claims during this probe.
US ambassador’s apology ‘not in dispute’, says Dirco
The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says it does not doubt the apology of US ambassador Reuben Brigety, who claimed a Russian ship left SA shores loaded with weapons.
Last week, Brigety said a Russian ship, Lady R, that had stopped in Simon’s Town late last year had left the country loaded with weapons.
“We are confident that weapons were loaded onto that vessel, and I would bet my life on the accuracy of that assertion,” he said.
After robust discussions with minister Naledi Pandor, the department said Brigety apologised, but many were not convinced he had actually done so.
The ambassador posted on social media: “I was grateful for the opportunity to speak with foreign minister Pandor this evening [Friday] and correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks. In our conversation, I reaffirmed the strong partnership between our two countries and the important agenda our presidents have given us.”
US and SA scramble to make up after weapon ship allegations
Speaking on the confusion, Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said Brigety had apologised.
“Having raised all these and other matters, [Brigety] apologised unreservedly. In his tweet, he used language that appears to have left some wondering about the ‘apology’. I have informed his office [diplomatic courtesy] that I'd tweet and tag him [as confirmation]. [Brigety]’s apology is on record and not in dispute,” said Monyela.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a public address on Saturday said he spoke to President Cyril Ramaphosa and warned that any country that helped Russia with weapons would be deemed an accomplice in the war.
“Anyone who helps the aggressor with a weapon will be an accomplice with all the consequences. I called on the president to join with all other countries and continents and Africa in the joint work to implement our peace formula.”
South Africa’s non-aligned position does not favour Russia, Ramaphosa insists
