Politics

WATCH LIVE | EFF leader Julius Malema holds press briefing

15 May 2023 - 12:24 By TimesLIVE

EFF leader Julius Malema is addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | 'The masses of our people will be fed': Cows donated to EFF for 'festival of the poor'

Will you be donating to the EFF ahead of its 10th birthday celebrations?
Politics
57 minutes ago

Manyi credits Steenhuisen for his decision to join the EFF

"His declaration of the EFF as the DA's enemy number one was the final trigger that confirmed to me the vanguard of the working class is the EFF," ...
Politics
3 days ago

EFF calls for dismissal of US ambassador over 'imperialist talk and threats'

The EFF has condemned the "contemptuous imperialist talk" by US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety on foreign policy and diplomatic issues ...
Politics
2 days ago

LISTEN | It’s not expensive, it's average: EFF on gala ticket prices

A political party must be run and operated by the people it represents and making donations to the EFF’s birthday celebration is an opportunity to do ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Manyi credits Steenhuisen for his decision to join the EFF Politics
  2. US ambassador to SA has ‘apologised unreservedly’: Dirco after démarche Politics
  3. SA ambassador to Algeria Billy Masetlha has died Politics
  4. WATCH | 'America is just becoming a crybaby' — Malema weighs in on Russian ... Politics
  5. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini denies accepting cows from ANC in return for support Politics

Latest Videos

Kenny Kunene visits 'hijacked buildings in JHB CBD
Thousands of CPUT students stranded at bus station after vacating ...