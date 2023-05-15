‘We don’t owe allegiance to anyone, we are not in coalition with ANC’: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has announced that his party is not in a coalition with the ANC.
Speaking at the party’s headquarters on Monday, Malema dispelled notions that his party was in bed with the ANC, saying that there has never been any relationship with the ruling party.
“The South African media has been trying to coerce this narrative that we are in a coalition with the ANC — we are not. And if you want to challenge me, produce proof now, I will resign with immediate effect,” he said.
Malema explained that from time to time, even when they are in government, should the DA or any party put forward a motion that seeks to better the interests of residents, they will vote for it. “But we don’t owe our allegiance to anyone. We are independent, we are not in a coalition with the ANC,” said Malema.
If the ANC comes and says ‘let’s remove this DA mayor’ and we agree with them, we will do so. If they say ‘let us vote this one in as a mayor’, we will vote with them. But we have never voted for them. So what type of a coalition partner is this that does not vote for your candidates?” Malema said.
Image: Alon Skuy
Malema said in Mangaung recently, the EFF went to remove the DA and when the ANC put up a candidate, it voted against that candidate.
“In Emfuleni, we are going to vote against an ANC mayor because that city is rotten. So which coalition are you talking about?” said Malema.
The party leader said a typical ANC-led government was obsessed with self-interests and has lost interest of the people, citing Emfuleni as an example.
“Actually, [ANC secretary-general Fikile] Mbalula issued an instruction to Free State that they must never talk to the EFF. We are not in coalition with the ANC. We are not in discussion with the ANC about anything,” said Malema.
Malema lambastes Ekurhuleni ANC for response regarding 'missing trucks'
The EFF was not in an “MMC arrangement of corruption”, he added.
“If there is any corruption in Ekurhuleni — or any corruption in Johannesburg, or Mogale City or West Rand — we will expose a fellow MMC.
“We are not in an MMC arrangement of corruption. That is why we can speak openly in Ekurhuleni as MMCs of the wrong things that are happening there.”
Malema vowed that his government deployees would speak freely and openly on whether fellow MMCs were involved in corruption.
“It's simple: don’t steal! Deliver to our people, and then you will have peace.”
LISTEN | 'The dead will be buried the same day': Malema calls on Brain Molefe to rescue SA from load-shedding
