ANC in Emalahleni wants mayor recalled after protests
Party also wants speaker, chief whip gone
16 May 2023 - 10:10 By Lindile Sifile and Mpho Sibanyoni
The ANC in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, wants mayor Conny Nkalitshana — who was stoned by protesters last week — fired...
ANC in Emalahleni wants mayor recalled after protests
Party also wants speaker, chief whip gone
The ANC in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, wants mayor Conny Nkalitshana — who was stoned by protesters last week — fired...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos