Politics

ANC to deploy more senior leaders to 'strengthen' KZN

16 May 2023 - 13:04
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressing party members in the eThekwini Region in KwaZulu-Natal.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressing party members in the eThekwini Region in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

ANC national leaders will deploy additional national executive committee (NEC) members to capacitate the KwaZulu-Natal executive before the 2024 elections.

ANC national working committee (NWC) members visited party structures in the province’s 11 regions and met the provincial executive committee (PEC) this past weekend. 

“The deployment of NEC members is to strengthen our capacity in KwaZulu-Natal, getting comrades to come and work here to reinforce those who are already here. This will include comrades who come from this province to work for a decisive ANC victory in the province,” secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Monday.

Mbalula emphasised the need to revamp the party to deliver on cohesion against infighting, purging, patronage and perceptions of corruption. 

“All those issues we will address with the PEC. We abhor incompetence at the political level and say we are stable but there is room for improvement. 

ANC top brass head to KZN to try stop 'downward spiral'

The eThekwini municipality is under scrutiny.
News
2 days ago

The ANC needs to reclaim lost ground in preparation for the elections.

“It is an ongoing challenge, we know we dropped numbers and the ANC continues to work with like-minded parties in forming coalitions, our doors are not closed to anyone.

“In KwaZulu-Natal we will intensify the work of the ANC where we govern well, but we will also expose the incompetence of the opposition in most of the municipalities where we don't govern — people expect the ANC to take responsibility,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

ANC 'taken aback' by US ambassador’s outburst, wants to meet

The ANC says it is 'taken aback' by US ambassador Reuben Brigety’s allegations that South Africa supplied arms to a Russian vessel that docked in ...
Politics
3 hours ago

ANC in Emalahleni wants mayor recalled after protests

The ANC in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, wants mayor Conny Nkalitshana – who was stoned by protesters last week – fired.
Politics
4 hours ago

Former DG to save embattled eThekwini from administration

As part of the intervention, Cassius Lubisi will lead a group of senior technocrats to turn around the embattled municipality
News
4 days ago

Company in KZN's failed feeding scheme demands payment

The contractor at the centre of the R2.1bn school feeding scheme scandal that left thousands of KZN school kids without food has warned the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Manyi credits Steenhuisen for his decision to join the EFF Politics
  2. SA ambassador to Algeria Billy Masetlha has died Politics
  3. Joburg mayor Gwamanda away in Cape Town while Kunene steps in Politics
  4. US ambassador to SA has ‘apologised unreservedly’: Dirco after démarche Politics
  5. RECORDED | EFF leader Julius Malema holds press briefing Politics

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...