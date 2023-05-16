ANC national leaders will deploy additional national executive committee (NEC) members to capacitate the KwaZulu-Natal executive before the 2024 elections.
ANC national working committee (NWC) members visited party structures in the province’s 11 regions and met the provincial executive committee (PEC) this past weekend.
“The deployment of NEC members is to strengthen our capacity in KwaZulu-Natal, getting comrades to come and work here to reinforce those who are already here. This will include comrades who come from this province to work for a decisive ANC victory in the province,” secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Monday.
Mbalula emphasised the need to revamp the party to deliver on cohesion against infighting, purging, patronage and perceptions of corruption.
“All those issues we will address with the PEC. We abhor incompetence at the political level and say we are stable but there is room for improvement.
ANC to deploy more senior leaders to 'strengthen' KZN
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
ANC top brass head to KZN to try stop 'downward spiral'
The ANC needs to reclaim lost ground in preparation for the elections.
“It is an ongoing challenge, we know we dropped numbers and the ANC continues to work with like-minded parties in forming coalitions, our doors are not closed to anyone.
“In KwaZulu-Natal we will intensify the work of the ANC where we govern well, but we will also expose the incompetence of the opposition in most of the municipalities where we don't govern — people expect the ANC to take responsibility,” he said.
TimesLIVE
