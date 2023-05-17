Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan is meeting with parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.
The meeting is in response to allegations made by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter about corruption, theft, maladministration, sabotage, lack of consequence management, cartels and other financial irregularities at the embattled power utility.
WATCH LIVE | Gordhan appears before Scopa on De Ruyter’s allegations
