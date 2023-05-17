President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma will be in court over Zuma's private prosecution.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa vs Zuma court case continues
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma will be in court over Zuma's private prosecution.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Ramaphosa vs Zuma: Presidential tussle heads for court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos