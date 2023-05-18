Politics

Has cabinet made a U-turn on rail devolution? — Hill-Lewis

18 May 2023 - 11:42 By TIMESLIVE
Shacks built along the (closed) railway line in Langa, Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Has the cabinet made a U-turn on a commitment to devolve the running of commuter railways to capable metros? 

That’s the question asked on Thursday by Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis after comments suggesting so were reportedly made by transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga. 

“Mr President, your cabinet passed the white paper on national rail policy in May 2022 which commits to devolving rail to capable metros and commits to producing a rail devolution strategy in 2023,” said Hill-Lewis. 

“However, your newly appointed transport minister is widely reported as saying there are no plans to devolve rail for the City of Cape Town to run in the best interests of commuters. 

“Capetonians deserve to hear the truth directly from the president: Is it true that your cabinet is making a U-turn on devolving rail, abandoning millions of commuters who desperately need an affordable, safe and reliable train service?” he asked. 

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) had no intention of devolving railway services, Chikunga reportedly told GroundUp during a visit to the northern line on Tuesday.

Battle to reclaim Cape Town railway corridor a 'litmus test' of government's ability to uphold law and order

The battle to reopen Cape Town’s strategic central commuter railway line is a litmus test of the government’s ability to maintain law and order, the ...
News
3 weeks ago

“For now, we are not devolving railway services. That is why Prasa is building railway services in the Western Cape,” she was quoted as saying by the publication. 

The city has lobbied for the devolution of rail, citing its own research which suggests getting trains up and running again across the metro — after passenger rail services declined sharply due to vandalism — would sustain more than 51,000 jobs and add R11bn a year to the local economy.

Hill-Lewis said in April last year finance minister Enoch Godongwana sent him an e-mail expressing support for an “essential” detailed rail feasibility study conducted by the city to lay the foundation for devolving passenger rail. 

However, in January outgoing transport minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed in a letter to the mayor that his department “has not been given a directive by the government and me to start with any form of devolution”. 

Chikunga’s “anti-devolution comments” echoed the sentiments of other cabinet members in contradiction of its own approved white paper on rail policy, said Hill-Lewis. 

TimesLIVE

