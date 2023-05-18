Madonsela previously weighed in on crime and corruption, saying “a lot of it stems from blocked channels of honest access to societal opportunities, resources, benefits and privileges and structurally skewed distribution of burdens”.
All these “conspire to undermine a fair chance for social mobility”.
Madonsela denied the corrupt are “victims of an unequal society”.
She also questioned whether those who have been implicated in state capture are aware they are enemies of democracy.
“Who will tell those implicated in state capture the truth that seems to elude them, which is that the majority of the people of South Africa, black and white, young and old, do not support them and see them as enemies of our hard-earned democracy?” she asked.
Madonsela said the government should put laws in place to avoid a “Potemkin constitutional effect”.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the meaning of Potemkin as “an impressive façade or show designed to hide an undesirable fact or condition”.
“Government must prospectively assess all planned laws, policies and social schemes to predict whether they will reduce or worsen inequalities to avoid a Potemkin constitutional effect regarding the promise of social justice and transformative constitutionalism,” Madonsela said.
Thuli Madonsela: 'Political parties can also be captured'
Image: Esa Alexander
As political parties prepare for next year's elections, former public protector Thuli Madonsela has warned about the capture of parties.
“Capture is not restricted to state capture. Political parties can also be captured. It does not come roaring like a lion or screaming like a siren.
“It happens imperceptibly, the possibility being that even the captured don’t realise they are being captured until it’s too late. Be careful,” she said.
The transparency of political party funding has come into the spotlight amid a court challenge by non-profit organisation My Vote Counts against the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA).
My Vote Counts filed court papers at the Western Cape High Court, demanding the IEC amend the PPFA to disclosure of all private donations.
“Without full transparency and full disclosure of all private donations to political parties, voters are unable properly to assess the influence exerted by private interests over political parties and cast an informed vote,” it said.
Madonsela's statement drew mixed reactions, with many people saying crime and corruption were everywhere.
