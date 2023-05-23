Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will attend an international meeting of high-level officials responsible for security matters running from Tuesday until Thursday.
In a media advisory, Ntshavheni's office announced that the annual meeting will take place in Russia and will discuss general trends in the international security situation, including global food security.
“Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will engage with relevant authorities on matters material to the initiatives announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the African Leaders’ Peace Mission to Russia and Ukraine,” said the ministry.
In addition, the minister is reported to have sent a team of high-level officials to Ukraine in preparation for the peace initiative mission.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Ntshavheni to meet 'high-level' Russian officials
Image: GCIS
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will attend an international meeting of high-level officials responsible for security matters running from Tuesday until Thursday.
In a media advisory, Ntshavheni's office announced that the annual meeting will take place in Russia and will discuss general trends in the international security situation, including global food security.
“Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will engage with relevant authorities on matters material to the initiatives announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the African Leaders’ Peace Mission to Russia and Ukraine,” said the ministry.
In addition, the minister is reported to have sent a team of high-level officials to Ukraine in preparation for the peace initiative mission.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Ukraine courts Africa and 'Global South' as peace plans proliferate
Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine's Dnipro — governor
G7 is opportunity to convince Global South over Ukraine: France's Macron
Load-shedding, unemployment, crime and corruption pose threat to national security — Ntshavheni
Russia, Ukraine 'willing to receive' African peace mission, Ramaphosa tells Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos