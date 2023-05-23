Politics

Ntshavheni to meet 'high-level' Russian officials

23 May 2023 - 11:14
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is in Russia to discuss general trends in the international security situation, including global food security. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will attend an international meeting of high-level officials responsible for security matters running from Tuesday until Thursday.

In a media advisory, Ntshavheni's office announced that the annual meeting will take place in Russia and will discuss general trends in the international security situation, including global food security.

“Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will engage with relevant authorities on matters material to the initiatives announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the African Leaders’ Peace Mission to Russia and Ukraine,” said the ministry.

In addition, the minister is reported to have sent a team of high-level officials to Ukraine in preparation for the peace initiative mission.

